Stella McCartney discusses sustainable fashion

Ti Gong

Stella McCartney's name has become synonymous with sustainable fashion. The British designer has been at the forefront of industry efforts to create clothing that is both stylish and environmentally friendly, and her impact on the fashion world cannot be overstated.

The style icon recently made headlines with a trip to Shanghai where she showcased her Spring 2024 collection, and presented the exhibition "Future of Fashion: An innovation conversation with Stella McCartney" to further promote sustainable fashion and the importance of ethical production in the industry.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"I think we as a brand have a lot to offer the Chinese audience," McCartney said. "It's awesome to have a conversation and share what we've got.

"I am so inspired by the next generation of talent coming out of China's fashion industry. I want to bring a bit of Paris to Shanghai with my sustainable market, and invite everyone to come and discover the incredible potential of material innovation."

McCartney's journey into sustainability began early in her career. In 2001, she launched her own label, which quickly gained a reputation for its eco-friendly approach. Her designs were made from organic cotton, recycled materials, and other sustainable fabrics, and she was committed to minimizing waste and reducing the brand's carbon footprint.

"Trying to make changes in an industry, it can often feel like you're alone or maybe even a bit of a joke to people. Back in the day, it was difficult talking about animal welfare in fashion and bringing that conversation into my line of work. I mean, I've been doing it for 25 years, and people thought I was a little strange," she said. "But now it's a lot easier and it's normally the thing that people want to talk about."

Over the years, McCartney has continued to push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable fashion. She has developed innovative technologies to reduce water usage in the production process, and has worked with suppliers to ensure that all of her materials are ethically sourced and produced.

She continues to prioritize eco-conscious fashion, with the Spring 2024 collection boasting an impressive 95 percent of responsible materials. The fourth edition of "Future of Fashion" was modelled after Stella's Sustainable Market, which was the concept of the brand's Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week – bringing together six stalls and inviting the public to experience the pioneering materials featured in the collection, the brand's most sustainable to date.

Additional activities in Shanghai included an upcycling workshop by Donghua University at which McCartney products were repurposed and a sustainable design display featuring the work of five local talents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"The main message I want to convey is the significance of traveling the world and engaging with the upcoming generation of designers and business people in the fashion industry. The next generation holds the key to solving the most crucial challenges we face," she said.

One of the most recent and impactful efforts to emerge from McCartney's sustainable vision is the "Circular Journey" in collaboration with Bicester Shanghai and Bicester Suzhou shopping villages.

An initiative extending to the next generation of designers from Istituto Marangoni, this venture breathes new life into discarded fashion items. Marangoni Institute students creatively integrated McCartney's biodegradable fabric with cruelty-free, vegan materials such as apple waste and plant-based fibers, sourced from repurposed materials, into their designs.

Designer Xiao Qianyu drew inspiration from the captivating world of cinema, particularly the 1993 film "M.Butterfly." Using McCartney's recyclable materials, Xiao's collection is a testament to the seamless fusion of film and fashion.

The collection's color palette mirrors the vivid scenes of the movie, featuring blue, pink, red, and white as its primary hues. The budding designer wove intricate details into the fabric of the collection, including polka dots, stripes, pearls, fan-shaped motifs, teardrop contours, and butterfly shapes.

"These elements serve as a homage to the film's aesthetics, reflecting the delicate and intricate world portrayed on-screen," Xiao said.

Designer Zhang Xiayutian's collection "Back to Black" derived its inspiration from the haunting melodies of Amy Winehouse. The collection radiates a deep-yet-melancholic atmosphere using a palette of black and gray tones. It incorporates intricate details and refined designs, such as stand-up collars and billowy cuffs, to accentuate the grace of the modern woman. High-quality materials, including silk, wool, and fur, ensure a luxurious feel.

The "Circular Journey" sustainable collection is being presented at the Bicester Village Shanghai through November 30.

"I'm doing my part in addressing these issues in my own way, but I believe it's vital to inspire students at colleges worldwide and individuals entering any field to embrace a more sustainable mindset, challenge themselves, and push their respective industries in a more responsible direction," McCartney said.

Ti Gong

"Circular Journey"

Date: through November 30

Venue: Bicester Village Shanghai 比斯特上海

Address: 88 Shendi Rd E. | 申迪东路88号