Feature / Lifestyle

Coffee for a cause: Coffee Box mug sale at Shanghai Adoption Day's charity space

wang xiao
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
The 'Coffee Box Dog and His Friends' gives a way to indulge in a cup of kindness, with every mug sold supporting future charity initiatives to care for stray animals.
wang xiao
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0

In the spirit of compassion and care for stray animals, Shanghai Adoption Day has inaugurated a dedicated charity space in December, serving as an offline platform to champion its cause. The space is ingeniously crafted to host a variety of philanthropic events, including art exhibitions, charity sales, and adoption activities.

One of the December highlights is the "Coffee Box Dog and His Friends" themed mug charity sale. In collaboration with Coffee Box, all proceeds from the mug sales will be earmarked for Shanghai Adoption Day's forthcoming charitable initiatives. As a token of appreciation, each mug purchase entitles the buyer to a complimentary coffee.

The charity space, a hub of benevolence, has welcomed visitors from December 1 and will run until February 28, 2024. This period provides an extended opportunity for individuals to engage with the cause, contribute to the community, and support the welfare of stray animals.

"Coffee Box Dog and His Friends"- themed mug charity sale

Date: December 7-30

Venue: L1-32, Joy City's Putuo District

Address: 196 Daduhe Rd, 大渡河路196号

Coffee for a cause: Coffee Box mug sale at Shanghai Adoption Day's charity space

Poster of the event

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     