Coffee for a cause: Coffee Box mug sale at Shanghai Adoption Day's charity space

The 'Coffee Box Dog and His Friends' gives a way to indulge in a cup of kindness, with every mug sold supporting future charity initiatives to care for stray animals.

In the spirit of compassion and care for stray animals, Shanghai Adoption Day has inaugurated a dedicated charity space in December, serving as an offline platform to champion its cause. The space is ingeniously crafted to host a variety of philanthropic events, including art exhibitions, charity sales, and adoption activities.



One of the December highlights is the "Coffee Box Dog and His Friends" themed mug charity sale. In collaboration with Coffee Box, all proceeds from the mug sales will be earmarked for Shanghai Adoption Day's forthcoming charitable initiatives. As a token of appreciation, each mug purchase entitles the buyer to a complimentary coffee.



The charity space, a hub of benevolence, has welcomed visitors from December 1 and will run until February 28, 2024. This period provides an extended opportunity for individuals to engage with the cause, contribute to the community, and support the welfare of stray animals.



"Coffee Box Dog and His Friends"- themed mug charity sale





Date: December 7-30

Venue: L1-32, Joy City's Putuo District

Address: 196 Daduhe Rd, 大渡河路196号