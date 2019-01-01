Contemporary art and design form a unique family living space

Cissy Chen's newly rented apartment is a serene oasis in the busy city of Shanghai. It soothes the nerves with its gentle palette from the moment you enter.

Chen, an interior stylist and contemporary art collector, enjoys the thrill and excitement of changing her home environment. She has moved into three apartments within four years and found the current one suits her best.

The 240-square-meter, three-level apartment is inside an ordinary-looking residential building tucked inside a lane on Hengshan Road. Despite its low-key facade, the interior certainly stands out. Natural light imbues every part of this elegant abode, bringing its interior spaces to life and visually expanding its already roomy dimensions.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The luminous space employs a liberal use of natural tones, subtle color accents and a mix of design elements. It soon became a relaxing, cozy sanctuary for the family of four who calls it home.

Chen, with her French husband Olivier Lionnet, son Enzo and daughter Eva, love the quiet neighborhood with new boutiques and cafes recently opened in the area.

The view from the fifth-floor apartment is surprisingly pleasant as well. "Our big windows look out to old house roofs, plants and trees without any disturbing elements."

"And after the two-month lockdown this year, we felt the need for a bigger home where we can spend quality family time together, while still allowing each of us our own private space. This three-level space perfectly fits our current needs," she added.

The property owner had completely renovated the space with tasteful touches, leaving a perfect blank canvas for Chen to imprint a personal touch.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The light-filled first level is the nexus of the home, incorporating a large living room and dining area perfect for communal pursuits. Natural-light foods in the space through translucent curtains bounce off the light wood floors and white walls, visually expanding its proportions.

"This space embodies much of my personality, and the juxtaposition of materials strikes the right balance for me. As usual, I love to mix things up, but with a sense of coherence. Different kinds of wood and linen materials are used to emphasize warmth and comfort," she said.

The living and dining area is more spacious than her previous abode that's given her more opportunities to host gatherings around the dining table. She imagines the space to be an area for living and entertaining, and so many of her friends have enjoyed Chen's hospitality so far.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"It's a space that allows one to work and play with ease, while benefiting from the morning light and sunsets," she said. "I want the space to be flexible and evolve over time. I chose to use natural materials and neutral colors that allows us to change the artwork or accessories over time."

Walking up to the second level is Chen's master bedroom, her daughter Eva's bedroom, and a family space for reading, movies and chilling out. The third level is a lovely attic-space which belongs to Enzo's bedroom and Olivier's workspace.



Evident throughout the apartment is Chen's appreciation for contemporary art. She meticulously curated the setup of every single piece of artwork as if she was setting up a small exhibit. Chen started collecting Chinese contemporary artwork in 2007 and the collection on display features artists Ding Yi, Zhang Enli, Yuan Yuan, Ni Youyu and Hu Zi.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Two paintings by Ni Youyu grace the living and dining area, whose works often explore themes related to nature, time and traditional art. Chen's newly collected pieces are two sculptural works by Zhang Ruyi and Na Buqi that are shown in front of the big window.

With art being a personal passion, the treasured paintings and sculptures became a big part of the home decoration process.

She always wanted to showcase the artwork and maximize their presence in the space. "I tried to imagine the perfect postings for different pieces, and then I directed my interior decoration around that," Chen said.

With eye-catching artwork and elegant details throughout the space, the result is a chic, three-level flat with a laid-back yet refined feel; a cozy abode tailor-made for an active family with young children.