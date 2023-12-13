Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai's top amateur boxers, kickboxers to compete in annual finale of bouts

16 fighters from 12 local gyms, including expats from Japan, the United States and Russia, will compete at local club The Arena by Ringside on Saturday night.
The 2023 finale of boxing & kickboxing amateur fights presented by local boxing club The Arena by Ringside will take place on Saturday night.

Sixteen amateur boxing and kickboxing fighters from 12 local gyms, including three expats from Japan, the United States and Russia, will show their skills in the ring.

The Ringside Boxing Club is one of the city's top international boxing clubs, with some 5500 registered members aged between 18 and 35. About 35 percent of its members are from overseas.

It has organized more than 200 events and hosts the largest amateur fight night in Shanghai. Its international partners include the Moscow Boxing Association in Russia.

Date: December 16, 6:30pm

Venue: The Arena

Address: B1/F, 218 Tianmu Rd W., Jing'an District

Admission: Standing Ticket: 99 yuan (includes a drink)

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
