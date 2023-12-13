Feature / Lifestyle

Mountain Cat outdoors club plans mountain cleanup hike

Local outdoors club Mountain Cat plans an eco-friendly cleaning trip on Saturday, allowing hikers to enjoy Ningbo's Kaolaoshan Mountain while also picking up garbage.
Along with the growing popularity of outdoor sports among young people is the unfortunate issue of garbage left behind in the mountains by inconsiderate travelers.

Local outdoors club Mountain Cat plans an eco-friendly "Mountain Cleaning" trip on Saturday, allowing participants to enjoy hiking while also picking up garbage.

The club will provide garbage picking tools, gloves, and garbage bags for each participant.

They hope such events can promote public awareness on environmental protection when on outings and attract more people to participate in public welfare activities.

After assembling at Shanghai Stadium by 8am, participants will take a chartered coach for two-and-a-half hours to Ningbo's Kaolaoshan Mountain.

The mountain is 424 meters above sea level. The hiking trip will start from the ancient trail and go to the top of the mountain. On the way, hikers can enjoy views of peaks and rocks, bamboo forests, streams, waterfalls, and pools of different sizes.

The total length of the hiking route is about 9 kilometers, with about a 500-meter elevation climb.The route is not difficult and is suitable for novices.

The trip is pet-friendly and you can bring your dog to accompany you.

The cost is 248 yuan per person.

Scan the QR code to sign up for the hike and get more details.

Date: December 16, 8am

Assembly place: Shanghai Stadium Gate 3 上海体育场3号口

Address: 666 Tianyaoqiao Rd 天钥桥路666号

Mountain Cat / Ti Gong
Mountain Cat / Ti Gong
Mountain Cat / Ti Gong
Shanghai Stadium
