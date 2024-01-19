Exhibition by graffiti and pop artist Li Yuyu opens at Shanghai Times Square

With graffiti and pop art forms, the artist expresses his longing for a better life and the blessings of 'abundant wealth' in 'The Inception of Rich Flower' exhibition.

The curtain has been raised on “The Inception of Rich Flower,” an exhibition of art installations with Chinese features at the cultural and fashion landmark Shanghai Times Square.

The visually appealing exhibition, which opened on January 18 and combines traditional Chinese blessings with modern culture, is also a celebration of the coming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Diverse artistic experiences are offered to visitors through artworks by the well-known graffiti and pop artist Li Yuyu.

The art IP “Rich Flower” was created by Li with inspiration from the symbols of flowers and coins.

With graffiti and pop art forms, the artist expresses his longing for a better life and the blessings of "abundant wealth.” The exhibition’s previous tour in cities including Shenzhen and Changsha also attracted widespread attention.

The seven-meter-high Rich Flower, as well as installations of dragon, Lucky Cat and a piggy bank, attracted many people to take photos. Musician CicE was also invited to perform music that combines electronic music and contemporary art.

During the exhibition, other New Year-themed activities will also be hosted at the Shanghai Times Square to enhance consumers' shopping experiences during the festive season.

Event info:

Date: through March 10



Venue: Shanghai Times Square

Address: 99 Huaihai Rd. M.

淮海中路99号