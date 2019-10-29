British expat unveils splendor of modern Chinese design

Linda Johnson is the co-founder of Madame Mao's Dowry studio, and is passionate about sharing the beauty of modern Chinese design with a wider audience.

Linda Johnson is a British expatriate who has spent the past 25 years living in Shanghai. She is the co-founder of Madame Mao's Dowry studio, and is passionate about sharing the beauty of modern Chinese design with a wider audience. Linda delights in Xiefen tofu and mahjong, and her journey to uncover the splendor of Chinese design is a captivating and compelling story. Come join us as we explore her fascinating journey!