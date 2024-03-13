French artist creates magical world for Hermès Maison in Shanghai

In a blend of art, fashion, and storytelling, French artist Hubert Crabières has taken a leap from the traditional to the extraordinary at the Hermès Maison in Shanghai.

In a blend of art, fashion, and storytelling, French artist Hubert Crabières, renowned for his lavish, eccentric, and elegantly playful photographic works, has taken a leap from the traditional to the extraordinary at the Hermès Maison in Shanghai. The Faubourg Curtains Show, a window display running until June 9, introduces a magical world where Crabières’ photographic artistry meets Hermès' iconic craftsmanship, creating a dialogue between Paris and Shanghai, art and fashion, history and modernity.

At the heart of this installation is the transformation of the Hermès flagship store in Paris, the 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, into a series of dynamic, three-dimensional scenes that bridge the gap between reality and fantasy. Using a mix of new and archival images, Crabières has crafted an immersive experience that transports viewers into the world of Hermès through a cinematic curtain show that alternates between revealing and concealing, playing on the themes of motion and stillness.

"I encountered some challenges in moving from two-dimensional photography to three-dimensional public space,” Crabières said. "My previous work focused only on the moment captured by the camera's shutter, but this display is entirely different. I wanted to retain the photographic texture — that flat, hard photo style — while exploring the depth and dimensions of space."

The display features a series of photographs, transforming from the usual flat visuals into an engaging three-dimensional scene. Crabières plays with the dramatic potential of curtains, masterfully manipulating them to drape, close, and reveal, crafting a mesmerizing show that dances on the edge of reality and imagination.

His unique approach and playful use of illusions breathe life into each photograph. By overlaying “motion blur” effects onto the curtain fabrics, he creates a vivid contrast with the stationary Hermès items.

In this curtain wonderland, layers of curtains open and close, undulating unpredictably, like an endless dance. This innovative technique generates an artistic vibrancy that magically transports viewers from the Hermès Maison in Shanghai all the way to the famed Parisian locale of 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.