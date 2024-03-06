Designer proudly calling Xinhua Road home

Originally from Scotland, Sarah Armstrong has been living on Xinhua Road for over seven years and it's a neighborhood she's proudly calling home.

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

Originally from Scotland, Sarah Armstrong is the founder and creative director of her lifestyle brand Pinyin Press. She's been living in Shanghai for 15 years and loves the diversity and inspiration of life in this city. Pinyin Press (WeChat ID: PinyinPress) creates home accessories, lifestyle products and gifts inspired by everyday life in China. The designs celebrate Asian culture through hand drawn illustrations and quality craftsmanship.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

I live on Xinhua Road in Changning District. The leafy tree lined street is a lovely aspect of my Shanghai life and it's also close to the Pinyin Press studio.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

Having lived in the neighborhood for over seven years, it's a place I'm proud to call home. In the summer, it's relaxing to walk under the canopy of branches lining the street and I love the array of restaurants and small neighborhood shops too.

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

What attraction here should not be missed?

Xinhua Road is renowned for its historic architecture. Meander through the laneways and learn about the rich history of the area. Columbia Circle is also nearby and is a great spot for photos, food, coffee and shopping.

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite one near home?

I have a couple of favorites in the neighborhood. M2F Cafe (165 Xinhua Rd 新华路165号) is pet friendly with a small 'stoop' outside to enjoy some people watching. Le Bec 62 Epicerie & Caviste (62 Xinhua Rd 新华路62号) is also lovely for coffee, lunch or wine in the evening.

Where should someone eat around here?

There is an array of fantastic options depending on occasion. If you're feeling like treating yourself, Villa La Bec (321 Xinhua Rd 新华路321号) and Scilla (504 Panyu Rd 番禺路504号) are lovely options in the neighborhood. For British comfort food, DJ Jane Siesta's Pie Society (Unit102, Bldg B, Xingfu Lane, 381 Panyu Rd 番禺路381号幸福里B楼102室) is a win or visit El Bodegon (2/F, 326 Panyu Rd 番禺路326号2楼) where my favorites are the ceviche or steak. I'm looking forward to enjoying their outdoor terrace in the spring.

For Chinese options, visit Moose 鹿园 (No.1, Lane 119 Xinhua Rd 新华路119弄1号) for exquisite Shanghainese fine dining however, for something more day-to-day the Dan Dan Mian at Chuan Noodles 六樘门 (419 Xinhua Rd 新华路419号) is a must or pop over to 法华汤包 (503 Fahuazhen Rd 法华镇路503号) for a xiaolongbao feast.

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I like to support local vendors when possible. I'm fortunate to have a lovely florist very close to my home on 434 Dingxi Road. This week I purchased some stunning ornamental lilies which were perfect for a photoshoot. The local shops on Fahuazhen Road are also great for fresh produce and I buy freshly made bread and pastries from Pain Chaud (483 Panyu Rd 番禺路483号) and Luneurs (Unit 107, Bldg E, Xingfu Lane, 381 Panyu Rd 番禺路381号E座107室) nearby.

I'm more of a 'maker' than a shopper so I prefer visiting the fabric market and tailors to have clothes tailor made. The fabric market on Lujiabang Road never fails to offer inspiration whether it be luxurious cashmere, Suzhou spun silks or beautiful prints. For home accessories and gifts, I 'shop' from my own brand Pinyin Press. The collection is inspired by my everyday life in Shanghai and many aspects of my neighborhood are reflected in the designs. Whether you're looking for gifts to take overseas when travelling or a home refresh, our designs tell a story of everyday life in Shanghai.

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

Courtesy of Sarah Armstrong

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

During Shanghai's warm summer evenings, the garden at Cotton's (No.1, Lane 294, Xinhua Rd 新华路294弄1号) is a relaxing spot for after work drinks with friends.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Jiashan Market has recently established their new market at lane 345 Xinhua Road. It's a great addition to the neighborhood and a one-stop shop for local designers and artisanal produce.