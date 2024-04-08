Feature / Lifestyle

Green activities take spotlight in tropic-themed event at The Place

Li Qian
  12:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
A tropical rainforest vibe has blown into downtown Shanghai with a range of nature-inspired activities over a one-and-half-month period at The Place mall in Changning District.
Ti Gong

An exhibition has photos of the world of rainforests.

A tropical rainforest vibe has blown into downtown Shanghai with a range of nature-inspired activities on offer over a one-and-half-month period at The Place mall in Changning District.

As a highlight, a photographic exhibition of the world of rainforests and the living beings in them has opened in the atrium of the mall's north wing.

The exhibition features 35 photos taken by Amazon adventurer Zhu Zhuoqing, and three glass cabinets that show miniature forests. It will be on view through May 12.

Green activities take spotlight in tropic-themed event at The Place
Ti Gong

An exhibition features the comic character Marsupilami.

In the atrium of the mall's south wing is an exhibition about Marsupilami, a leopard-like creature created by Belgian comic artist André Franquin in 1952. It is one of the Belgian comic book characters illustrated on the country's passports.

A tropical forest has been reconstructed at the scene, with huge Marsupilami installations in different postures and a variety of interactive games on offer. It will also show through May 12.

Over the period, the mall's habitat garden, which combines a wildlife habitat and a community garden, will provide a series of green lifestyle activities every weekend.

Green activities take spotlight in tropic-themed event at The Place
Ti Gong

People attend a green lifestyle-themed event.

If you go:

Date: Through May 12

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

