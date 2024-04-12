How do Pokémon cards capture the hearts of Shanghai's youth

Enter the world of Pokémon – one of the most globally recognized Intellectual Properties. And alongside it, Pokémon Trading Card Game has captured the hearts of players worldwide.

Even if anime isn't your cup of tea, chances are you've encountered or at least heard of this iconic character. Enter the world of Pokémon – one of the most globally recognized Intellectual Properties to date. And alongside it, Pokémon Trading Card Game (PTCG) has captured the hearts of players worldwide.



The Simplified Chinese version of Pokémon cards made its official debut in October 2022. Last May, Pokémon ventured into Shanghai, orchestrating joint events with the Shanghai Library. In December, China saw the inauguration of its very first official Pokémon Gym in the city, coinciding with the Pokémon Shanghai Masters tournament.

Recently, the allure of the card game has even permeated into the classrooms of Shanghai Civil Night School, where it's being incorporated into the curriculum.

But what exactly draws so many young Chinese enthusiasts to the game? Shanghai Daily delves into the perspectives of some avid fans to uncover the magic behind its widespread appeal.