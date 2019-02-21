Feature / Lifestyle

How Chinese influencers realized success through Taobao

We join Fiona as she attends the first Taobao Fashion Gala in our video, where she talks with the top designers to find out how they achieved their success.
Shot by Li Fei. Edited by Li Fei. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Li Fei.

Have you ever purchased anything on Taobao? Through live streaming sales and creating their own brands, many Chinese influencers have realized their dreams on the platform in the past few years.

Join Fiona as she attends the first Taobao Fashion Gala in our video, where she talks with the top designers to find out how they achieved success.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
