Finding a cozy home in bustling megalopolis

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Elena Kopysova studied in the Netherlands, lived in Italy, and now calls Shanghai home. She moved to the Chinese city in 2012, held a farewell party in 2016, but returned after a year to begin a new chapter.

She has witnessed the city's ups and downs, but one thing remains constant: Shanghai's spirit and appeal. "You might hate it, you might love it but you're never indifferent to it."

Kopysova has been working with the Belgian interior design building materials firm Lamett since last year. She oversees commercial project development in China.



Can you tell us a bit about the neighborhood you live in?

I spent almost a decade in the tree-lined Xuhui District before moving to Jing'an District last year, on Yuyuan Road, close to Jing'An Temple. The location is excellent since I am only a short walk from Xuhui. I am also within a 10-minute walking distance of the busy Yanping and Wuding roads. I reside in a high-rise building, and the view from my windows is great. Every time I look out, it serves as a constant reminder that I live in a megapolis known as Shanghai.



What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

The best thing about living in this neighborhood is that it has a very mixed atmosphere; you can find some very local authentic stores and street food locations, as well as a posh Michelin-style restaurant right next door. The nicest part is that you never know what's around the bend. Even after 12 years in Shanghai, this city continues to surprise me.



What is the must-see attraction here?

I always visit Xujiahui Park, an oasis in downtown Shanghai. The pond with black swans feels good. Green and always blooming, just meters from Xujiahui business area. I have many wonderful memories here, including days with my dog, yoga mornings, and nighttime runs. The park is great and one round is about 700 meters.





What is your favorite cafe close to home?

To be honest, my Nespresso machine serves me the best coffee on Saturday mornings when I can appreciate it without rushing. In the warmer months, I still love to visit old-fashioned Anfu Road or Yongkang Road. They have a fantastic assortment of restaurants and it's always nice to see some old friends. Alimentari (158 Anfu Rd 安福路158号) is a great place to start your day with coffee and stay till aperitif time.



Where do you eat around here?

F&B venues are about more than just the cuisine or the quality of the food. I pay close attention to the ambiance and service, and I believe they account for 50 percent of a restaurant's success. My personal favorites are Mediterranean restaurants, which reflect simplicity, freshness, and a moment of ecstasy for each component. I enjoy Terrakota (Unit 201, Bldg C, 98 Yanping Rd 延平路98号C幢201室). Mr & Mrs Bund (6/F, 18 Zhongshan Rd E1中山东一路18号6楼) remains an absolute favorite and iconic spot for me, even after 12 years.



From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I like little retail stores with unique Asian brands that are not available in shopping malls. You can find a handful while strolling through the lush downtown, but the best street for finding something cool, original, and yet wearable is Nanchang Road. Begin your "window shopping" just behind IAPM and walk all the way to Xintiandi.



Is there a neighborhood spot you would recommend for a night out or just a drink after work?

Funkadeli (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号) is still the best and the most exciting evenings I had. You can start calmly outside on the patio enjoying your Aperol spritz or Negroni and finish in the middle of the night dancing to the Italian disco. At Funkadeli, you never know how (or when) your night will end.

The nicest cocktail I had in Shanghai was at Speak Low (579 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路579号) (now under renovation and will open soon) on the third floor (different selection on the 2nd floor). It is a secret Japanese-owned bar with a cool spin on its drinks.



Have you made any discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Fotografiska (127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号) is an art and lifestyle venue with a bar on the top floor. Their new menu has just been introduced, and their gorgeous terrace will be a hip place to hang out on Friday and Saturday nights, combining the beauty of the surroundings with a chill atmosphere.

