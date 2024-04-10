Gear up for an exclusive F1 quiz: Win tickets with your wits!

Test your F1 knowledge and you could win a ticket worth 690 yuan (US$95.38) for the 2024 Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, April 20.

City News Service's new section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 7

The prize for F1 special quiz

The prizes for the F1 special session are tickets to the 2024 Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix. Each winner will receive a ticket worth 690 yuan (US$95.38) for the April 20 (Saturday) race, distributed randomly.

The detailed information of the tickets is as follows:

Grandstand A Low, Session: Saturday ticket (April 20)

Grandstand K, Session: Saturday ticket (April 20)

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.