Scottish designer celebrates local culture with Pinyin Press
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-14 0
Originally from Scotland, Sarah Armstrong moved to Shanghai for a design opportunity with an emerging Chinese brand. Inspired by Shanghai's unique charm and culture, she founded Pinyin Press, a lifestyle brand celebrating local culture through hand-drawn illustrations and quality craftsmanship.
