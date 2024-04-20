﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:22 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
Visitors can experience the thrill of racing through art at Shanghai International Automobile City in Anting Town, Jiading District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:22 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall
Ti Gong

Children are attracted by a colorful installation at the exhibition.

Visitors can experience the thrill of racing through art at Shanghai International Automobile City in Anting Town of Jiading District.

A bevy of activities ranging from automobile lifestyle and environmental protection to art and culture and digital technologies are rolling out at Life Hub@Anting to celebrate the opening of the second phase of the mall over the weekend with the hosting of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024.

A giant dual lane installation, METALOOP, debuted at the mall, taking visitors into a dynamic future world with a perfect combination of science and technology as well as art and aesthetics.

It embodies the unique auto cultural symbol of Anting and creates an unprecedented immersive auto culture exchange platform for auto enthusiasts.

Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall
Ti Gong

The exhibition merges eco-protection design.

A heavyweight art exhibition "Tomorrow's Paradise" with the collaboration of ART021, one of Asia's leading contemporary art fairs, opened over the weekend.

Nineteen artists from home and abroad jointly present a visual feast under the theme "loop" with infinite possibility and creativity at Life Hub@Anting.

It comprises three sections with a clever combination of cars and LEGO building blocks, enabling audience to explore the unbounded relationship of auto, lifestyle and art.

The show starts from a magic world of "loop," and people will then enter a colorful world featuring Porsche art painted cars and F1 racing cars for the warm-up competition.

A "museum" with a rich collection of nearly 1,000 auto models of Porsche will wow visitors.

At the exhibition area of LEGO building blocks, more than 400,000 blocks were used to present an "interstellar oasis" and take people to explore an "ideal kingdom" via a futuristic way of expression.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2024, a new-energy automobile car exhibition also started on Saturday at the mall. It will run through June 2 to power the development of the auto industry. A series of F1-related activities and experiences enabling the public to experience the fun of eSports and racing will last until May 5.

People are also able to experience future intelligent driving following certain tourism routes.

Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall
Ti Gong

A high performance vehicle.

Exhibition info:

Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Date: 10am-10pm, through June 2

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall
Ti Gong

A display of toys.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     