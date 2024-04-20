Life Hub@Anting celebrates opening of second phase of mall

Visitors can experience the thrill of racing through art at Shanghai International Automobile City in Anting Town, Jiading District.

Ti Gong

Visitors can experience the thrill of racing through art at Shanghai International Automobile City in Anting Town of Jiading District.

A bevy of activities ranging from automobile lifestyle and environmental protection to art and culture and digital technologies are rolling out at Life Hub@Anting to celebrate the opening of the second phase of the mall over the weekend with the hosting of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024.

A giant dual lane installation, METALOOP, debuted at the mall, taking visitors into a dynamic future world with a perfect combination of science and technology as well as art and aesthetics.

It embodies the unique auto cultural symbol of Anting and creates an unprecedented immersive auto culture exchange platform for auto enthusiasts.

Ti Gong

A heavyweight art exhibition "Tomorrow's Paradise" with the collaboration of ART021, one of Asia's leading contemporary art fairs, opened over the weekend.

Nineteen artists from home and abroad jointly present a visual feast under the theme "loop" with infinite possibility and creativity at Life Hub@Anting.

It comprises three sections with a clever combination of cars and LEGO building blocks, enabling audience to explore the unbounded relationship of auto, lifestyle and art.

The show starts from a magic world of "loop," and people will then enter a colorful world featuring Porsche art painted cars and F1 racing cars for the warm-up competition.

A "museum" with a rich collection of nearly 1,000 auto models of Porsche will wow visitors.

At the exhibition area of LEGO building blocks, more than 400,000 blocks were used to present an "interstellar oasis" and take people to explore an "ideal kingdom" via a futuristic way of expression.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2024, a new-energy automobile car exhibition also started on Saturday at the mall. It will run through June 2 to power the development of the auto industry. A series of F1-related activities and experiences enabling the public to experience the fun of eSports and racing will last until May 5.

People are also able to experience future intelligent driving following certain tourism routes.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Date: 10am-10pm, through June 2

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号