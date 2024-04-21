﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Find out what type of flower you are at Jing'an Kerry Center

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Jing'an Kerry Center is celebrating the spring with a two-month "Pick Your Flowers, Bloom Your Way" campaign.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Find out what type of flower you are at Jing'an Kerry Center
Ti Gong

The giant installations are fun.

Jing'an Kerry Center is celebrating the spring with a two-month "Pick Your Flowers, Bloom Your Way" campaign.

Inspired by the popular MBTI personality test, the mall has created the FBTI test, with F for flower. It personifies eight flowers based on their pronunciations in Chinese, like daisy for cook, tulip for moneygrubber, and spring onion for smart brains.

The test is open through June 10 at the mall's WeChat account. Everyone can get their own "flower personality", and corresponding coupons which can be used on certain stores.

Find out what type of flower you are at Jing'an Kerry Center
Ti Gong

Giant flower installations.

Giant installations of these flowers, equipped with sensors, have been erected in several places around the mall for people to interact with, such as shaking hands with a tulip.

From April 30 to May 20, a fair which combines flowers, fragrance and coffee will be held at the mall's south square.

As another highlight for springtime celebration, the rooftop on the fourth floor of the mall's east zone has been renovated to a multi-used playground where a variety of sports, such as jogging, tennis and basketball are on offer.

Find out what type of flower you are at Jing'an Kerry Center
Ti Gong

The rooftop playground.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Kerry
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     