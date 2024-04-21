Find out what type of flower you are at Jing'an Kerry Center

Jing'an Kerry Center is celebrating the spring with a two-month "Pick Your Flowers, Bloom Your Way" campaign.

Ti Gong

Inspired by the popular MBTI personality test, the mall has created the FBTI test, with F for flower. It personifies eight flowers based on their pronunciations in Chinese, like daisy for cook, tulip for moneygrubber, and spring onion for smart brains.

The test is open through June 10 at the mall's WeChat account. Everyone can get their own "flower personality", and corresponding coupons which can be used on certain stores.

Ti Gong

Giant installations of these flowers, equipped with sensors, have been erected in several places around the mall for people to interact with, such as shaking hands with a tulip.

From April 30 to May 20, a fair which combines flowers, fragrance and coffee will be held at the mall's south square.

As another highlight for springtime celebration, the rooftop on the fourth floor of the mall's east zone has been renovated to a multi-used playground where a variety of sports, such as jogging, tennis and basketball are on offer.