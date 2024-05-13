﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Car enthusiasts can go on a dream ride at Auto Culture Festival

A "mobile museum" at Life Hub@Anting is displaying several hundred automotive models, including F1 cars, as part of the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2024.

The show, presented inside a truck, is in collaboration with ART021, one of Asia's leading contemporary art fairs. It takes car enthusiasts on a journey of history, culture, lifestyle and art.

Ti Gong

The "mobile museum" at Life Hub@Anting

On display are the 356 "No. 1" Roadster, the first Porsche car licensed to hit the road; the Porsche 918 Spyder, a landmark in the history of Porsche that flawlessly blends green technology and performance; the Porsche 911 Speedster, a classic automobile type of Porsche; and the Porsche 996 Sally evokes childhood memories because its design is based on Sally Carrera, a prominent character in Pixar's hit animated movie series "Cars."

Ti Gong

An exploratory tour of the show featuring stories about the models took place on Sunday.

Zhou Qiwei, a Porsche car model collector, has amassed more than 1,000 car models over the past decade, and the exhibition includes items from his collection.

"I am willing to share and showcase my collection," said Zhou. "These include models of vintage cars, and they offer a glimpse into Porsche's history."

"Some old cars may already have disappeared, but these models are silent witnesses to history, and they open a window to learn all the details about them," he explained.

Ti Gong

His collection contains a variety of car models, including transportation trucks and trailers. He looked through historical papers and photographs to learn about the models' backstories.

"I am deeply captivated by these stories," he said. "I hope the exhibition will trigger people's interest in auto culture."

The second exploration tour is scheduled for May 18 in the afternoon. The exhibition runs until June 2.

Ti Gong

Shanghai International Automobile City, which covers 100 square kilometers, has a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, and an ideal integration of industry and urban development.

The ongoing Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2024, which runs until May 31, includes a mix of auto history, lifestyle, and future-related events, resulting in an auto culture carnival for sports fans and vacationers.

It combines the district's spring tourism resources with cultural events to enhance travelers' experiences, according to the Jiading District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Ti Gong

Visitors share their stories about cars.

Exhibition info:

Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Date: 10am-10pm, through June 2

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

A photo opportunity

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
