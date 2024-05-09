﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0
The weeklong Xiayang Rose Culture and Tourism Festival opened on Thursday, transforming the area into a sea of flowers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0

The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang
Ti Gong
The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang
Ti Gong

Exhibition of Xiayang

The fragrance of roses permeates the air in Qingpu District's Xiayang Subdistrict as the first Xiayang Rose Culture and Tourism Festival began on Thursday, transforming the area into a sea of flowers.
The celebration running through May 12 is part of Shanghai's "Double Five Shopping Festival" and includes a variety of activities. The Yangtze River Delta region's agricultural product pastoral market will also be inaugurated here.
A rose-themed concert and Cheongsam pop-up activities will take place during the week.

The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang
Ti Gong

Roses in full bloom

A photo exhibition featuring the subdistrict's scenery will be on display until May 12, and Xiayang's agricultural products will be available at the pastoral market.
On May 12, children can join their parents in making fans and baking.
Supparis will release two new rose varieties. The rose garden, which covers 266 mu (17.73 hectares), is a flower industry platform that combines floral research and development, exhibition, science popularization and teaching, and flower application.

The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang
Ti Gong

Musicians perform at the opening of the festival.

To boost rural revitalization and the integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism industries, eight companies in Xiayang jointly established an agricultural and tourism industry alliance and rose-themed tourism routes were released.

The festival aims to create a "micro-vacation" experience for urban dwellers and make Xiayang an alluring destination of ecological, rural, parent-child and health tours in the Yangtze River Delta region, the subdistrict government said.

The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     