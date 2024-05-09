The vibrant color of roses fill the air in Xiayang

Ti Gong

The fragrance of roses permeates the air in Qingpu District's Xiayang Subdistrict as the first Xiayang Rose Culture and Tourism Festival began on Thursday, transforming the area into a sea of flowers.

The celebration running through May 12 is part of Shanghai's "Double Five Shopping Festival" and includes a variety of activities. The Yangtze River Delta region's agricultural product pastoral market will also be inaugurated here.

A rose-themed concert and Cheongsam pop-up activities will take place during the week.

A photo exhibition featuring the subdistrict's scenery will be on display until May 12, and Xiayang's agricultural products will be available at the pastoral market.

On May 12, children can join their parents in making fans and baking.

Supparis will release two new rose varieties. The rose garden, which covers 266 mu (17.73 hectares), is a flower industry platform that combines floral research and development, exhibition, science popularization and teaching, and flower application.

To boost rural revitalization and the integrated development of agriculture, culture and tourism industries, eight companies in Xiayang jointly established an agricultural and tourism industry alliance and rose-themed tourism routes were released.

The festival aims to create a "micro-vacation" experience for urban dwellers and make Xiayang an alluring destination of ecological, rural, parent-child and health tours in the Yangtze River Delta region, the subdistrict government said.