It's coffee time at Shanghai History Museum

Carnival in Huangpu District offers a lifestyle that blends history and taste, with 42 booths from Starbucks, Tims, Mapoly, Oatly, and others, presenting a bazaar in the courtyard.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District is permeated with the aroma of coffee as the annual coffee carnival strikes again, with some different flavors this year.



The four-day carnival offers a trendy lifestyle that blends history and the taste of the beverage, with 42 booths from Starbucks, Tims, Mapoly, Oatly, and others, as well as Shanghai Grand Theater and Shanghai Concert Hall, presenting a bazaar in the courtyard.

The bazaar also features handicraft items, cultural and creative products, as well as cultural performances and fun games.

There are also hearing-impaired baristas brewing coffee at the scene.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A giant installation shaped like a milk carton is used to collect waste milk cartons, which will be recycled and turned into various items such as notebooks.

During the carnival, coffee-themed cycling and jogging activities will be held, raising awareness of healthy lifestyles.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Date: May 16-18, 10am-8pm; May 19, 10am-6pm



Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号

Admission: Free