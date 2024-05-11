A feast of 'Trendy Thai' at the Super Brand Mall

A "Trendy Thai" festival at the Super Brand Mall Shanghai opened on Friday and is promoting a range of Thai fruits, delicacies, customs, and traditions from the tropical country.

A feast of classic Thai delicacies is being prepared in the Pudong New Area, enabling visitors to discover Thailand's rich culinary heritage.

The Thai Festival in Shanghai 2024 "Trendy Thai" opened on Friday and features a range of fruits, including durians and Internet-famous delicacies, at the Super Brand Mall Shanghai.

Mango glutinous rice, milk tea, coconut milk toast, fried rice with shrimp paste, and Tom Yum soup offer a taste of tropical Thailand.

Visitors can also try Thai costumes, experience a traditional Thai massage, admire handicrafts, and learn about Thai fashion.

Previews of Thai films scheduled for screening in Shanghai will be available at the "Trendy Thai Urban Film Month" booth.

The event also features Thai dance performances and Muay Thai demonstrations. Thai creative design firms will exhibit their products on the platform.

The festival's theme, "Trendy Thai," represents a combination of tradition and contemporary, highlighting Thailand's capacity to preserve its unique legacy while remaining ahead of global trends.

According to the Shanghai Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the event provides a comprehensive view of Thai culture through various lenses, including cuisine, entertainment, sports, leisure experiences, fashion and crafts, and tourism services, fully demonstrating Thai culture's allure and influence.



In March, China and Thailand implemented a mutual visa exemption policy for their nationals in order to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries.

Thailand remained one of the most popular outbound destinations for Chinese tourists during the May Day holiday, according to online travel company Tuniu.

According to another online travel operator, Tongcheng Travel, Bangkok had the most overseas hotel bookings among Chinese travelers during the holiday season, and the visa-free policy bolstered the outbound destination's attractiveness. According to the report, the Guangzhou-Bangkok route was one of the top three most popular for international plane ticket buying.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-8pm, through May 12

Venue: Super Brand Mall 正大广场

Address: 168 Lujiazui Rd W., Pudong New Area 浦东陆家嘴西路168号