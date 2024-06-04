Summer camp excitement for budding dancers and gymnasts

BodyLab Dance Center and Rhythmic Gymnastics Club announce this year's programs offering an exciting blend of rhythmic gymnastics and Hip-Hop/Jazz for children aged 4 to 15.

Get ready for an unforgettable summer experience with the 2024 BodyLab Dance Center and Dulwich College Shanghai Summer Camp from June to August.

The highly anticipated program is designed to inspire, challenge, and entertain children aged 4 to 15. Whether a child is a budding gymnast, a dance enthusiast, or curious about the basics of dance, the camp offers something for everyone.

Imagine a summer where children not only build confidence and athletic skills but also form lifelong friendships and learn exciting new skills.

The BodyLab Dance Center has crafted a summer camp that caters to various interests and skill levels, ensuring each participant leaves with a sense of accomplishment and joy.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Camp is perfect for those who dream of grace and precision. Led by experienced and certified coaches, the camp focuses on enhancing body strength, flexibility, coordination, and apparatus handling skills.

Participants will also learn new dance routines, culminating in a spectacular showcase. The camp is divided into sessions for different age groups, ensuring personal attention and appropriate training levels.

For those who love to move to the beat, the Hip-Hop and Jazz Camp offers an exhilarating journey into the world of dance.

Students will delve into the foundations of hip-hop, popping, breaking, kpop, and jazz, integrating these techniques into a comprehensive dance routine. This camp promises not only skill development but also an opportunity to perform and shine.

The BodyLab Dance Center is particularly proud of its collaboration with Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, offering a unique blend of dance and medical knowledge through a partnership with Little Medical School (LMS).

This innovative program allows children to explore both physical and intellectual pursuits, making for a well-rounded summer experience. Whether in half-day or whole-day camps, participants will engage in stimulating activities that foster both athletic and academic growth.

Safety and well-being are top priorities, with all activities supervised by highly trained professionals.

The camp dates span multiple seasons from June to August, offering flexibility to fit into various summer plans.

The BodyLab Dance Center offers special early bird discounts for the Rhythmic Gymnastics Camp. Register before June 15 to enjoy a 5 percent discount, and sign up for multiple weeks to receive even greater savings.

To sign up, scan the QR code or contact Max at 15821213064. Follow BodyLab's official WeChat for more details and registration information.

