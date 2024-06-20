A Frenchman's picks in vibrant Jing'an District

Ambroise Proffit moved to Shanghai in 2011 and became interested in food and beverage. DrinKuaidi was developed to share drinks for fun.

Ambroise Proffit, from France, arrived in Shanghai in 2011. His interest in French cuisine and wine got him a job at Saleya, and later started managing Dr. Wine's restaurant before launching his own business, drinKuaidi, a boutique wine and liquor store/bar with a focus on home delivery.

"I wanted to share drinks to spark a good time," said Proffit.

Courtesy of Ambroise Proffit

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

My life has always revolved around the tree-lined Xuhui District, where I work, and the Jing'an District, where I live. I recently moved to Changde Road, close to Changping Road.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?



It feels personal. It has a good mix of history and convenience. I can ride my scooter and be anywhere in 5-10 minutes.

Courtesy of Ambroise Proffit

What attraction here should not be missed?

I recently moved north from the Jing'an Temple area. I like that Changping Stadium and Suzhou River are close by. I run or bike around these places.

Which local cafe is your favorite?

I like 28 Août bakery/café (1127 Wuding Rd 武定路1127号) that recently moved from Changle Road to Wuding Road. Everything is home-made by a local chef who has a background in fine dining as well as pastries in both Japan and France.

Courtesy of Ambroise Proffit

Where should someone eat around here?

Start with a breakfast at Toasty by O'mills (Unit 105, 135 Yanping Rd 延平路135号105室) to enjoy their fresh sourdough bread, and head to Cometa bistro bar (1405 Suzhou Rd S. 南苏州路1405号) for a chilled Italian brunch by the Suzhou Creek. I love their special vibe and location. The food sticks to authentic, classic Italian recipes with a casual attitude. I love to end my day with a casual dinner at Slurp&Sip (98 Yanping Rd 延平路98号), a cheerful bistro that specializes in exotic southwestern dishes and snacks from Yunnan Province.



Courtesy of Ambroise Proffit

Courtesy of Ambroise Proffit

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I get luxury brands for a fraction of the price at On The List (293 Jiangning Rd 江宁路293号). For fruits, I go to Fruta Store (555 Haifang Rd 海防路555号), the fruit shop next to my home. It's a cool space to buy fruits and juices. For the rest, I mostly shop online.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply for a drink after work?

RAC Allee (Unit 301, No. 30, Lane 319 Jiaozhou Rd 胶州路319弄30号301) tucked inside a lane on Jiaozhou Road. They have this special happy hour with half prices on all wines from 5pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday. If I'm on Xuhui side, I'd go to Babar (7 Donghu Rd 东湖路7号). All bottles are available by the glass early evening, and they serve creative French food.

Courtesy of RAC

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood?

There's ToT (Unit 102, 678 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路678号102), a new cocktail bar with bites. I like the British vibe and their take on classic cocktails.