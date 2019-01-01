﻿
Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 83: 班门弄斧 (Ban Men Nong Fu)

  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The idiom describes a situation where showing off one's skills in front of an expert can lead to embarrassment. It reminds us of the importance of maintaining humility.
Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Valerie, from Russia, majored in linguistics and is fluent in Chinese, English, and Russian. She learned a lot from the Chinese idiom '班门弄斧,' which describes a situation where showing off one's skills in front of an expert can lead to embarrassment. It reminds us of the importance of maintaining humility and an open-minded attitude.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.

Shot by Valerie. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 83: 班门弄斧 (<i>Ban Men Nong Fu</i>)
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
