Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 83: 班门弄斧 (Ban Men Nong Fu)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Valerie, from Russia, majored in linguistics and is fluent in Chinese, English, and Russian. She learned a lot from the Chinese idiom '班门弄斧,' which describes a situation where showing off one's skills in front of an expert can lead to embarrassment. It reminds us of the importance of maintaining humility and an open-minded attitude.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.