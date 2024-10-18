﻿
My Little Pony pop-up activities to run in Shanghai

"Pinkie Pie's Party" pop-up activities are on through November 17, co-hosted by China's leading pan-entertainment brand Kayou and globally renowned IP licensor Hasbro.
Ti Gong

People are invited to attend "Pinkie Pie's Party" at Jing'an Joy City.

If you are an enthusiast of the world's most famous six ponies, Jing'an District has something special for you.

"Pinkie Pie's Party" My Little Pony pop-up activities are rolling out in Jing'an District through November 17, bringing adventure into the world of the cute ponies.

The pop-up activities, co-hosted by China's leading pan-entertainment brand Kayou and globally renowned IP licensor Hasbro, are being held at the Shanghai Jing'an Joy City.

My Little Pony tells the heartwarming adventure tales of six ponies who are the main characters in a magical and fantastic land.

Ti Gong

The pop-up activities lure fans to the venue.

Since its launch in 1983, My Little Pony has evolved from an iconic animation series to a beloved multi-category entertainment IP universe among young audiences, encompassing toys, games, licensed consumer products, publications, music, film and television content, digital games and live entertainment.

While winning a strong fan base around the world, it also conveys positive values such as friendship, courage, love and honesty.

During the monthlong pop-up event, an immersive My Little Pony IP kingdom that combines a themed pop-up store, activities, check-in and interactive experiences for visitors will be presented.

Ti Gong

A big screen of Jing'an Joy City displays the party poster.

People can follow the little ponies to embark on a magic journey around the world based on maps on cards. There will also be rainbow carnivals, and guests attending the party will have the chance to win special gifts.

At the same time, Kayou announced a collaboration with Hasbro on Thursday, obtaining the global license for the My Little Pony series.

The English and Japanese versions of the My Little Pony trading cards were also unveiled for the first time and will hit shelves in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The cooperation with Hasbro is the first step in Kayou's exploration of globalization, marking a breakthrough for Chinese trading cards and providing new insights for cultural exports.

The global trading card market reached a value of US$11.13 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to US$31.26 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.9 percent from 2021 to 2027.

Ti Gong

The overseas version of My Little Pony cards is on display.

If you go:

Dates: 10am - 10pm, through November 17

Venue: 3/F Atrium, South Building, Jing'an Joy City 静安大悦城南座3F中庭

Address: 166 Xizang Rd N. 西藏北路166号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
