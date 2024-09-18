Antipodean designer creates spaces that are meaningful and authentic

Hailing from Dunedin, New Zealand, Hannah Churchill came to Shanghai in 2009 and co-founded the interior design company hcreates with her husband in 2012.

Editor's Note The journey to becoming a successful woman entrepreneur – whether as a restaurant owner, designer, gallery curator, or retailer – often comes with its challenges. In this series, She Power, we speak with women from diverse countries, backgrounds, and industries about their experiences and stories of building businesses in Shanghai.





Hailing from Dunedin, New Zealand, Hannah Churchill moved to Shanghai in 2009, with an initial plan just to stay for a couple of years. Inspired by the city's dynamic environment with diverse projects and possibilities, she co-founded the interior design company, hcreates, and has since created inspiring spaces that allow for connection and interaction with others.



Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

Before we talk about hcreates, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Hannah Churchill, and I live in Shanghai with my husband and two children. I grew up in Dunedin, New Zealand, and studied Architecture in Wellington. I moved to Shanghai in 2009, initially planning to stay for just a couple of years. Since then I have co-founded an interior design company, hcreates.

Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own and build up your own brand? I have always enjoyed creating spaces. Starting my own design studio wasn't something I was actively considering, my journey to starting hcreates happened quite naturally. After a brief period working in architecture here, I helped some friends design a new sports bar, which led to designing an Italian restaurant and from there, things just grew organically as I was approached to do more and more restaurants and bars. This led me to start building a team. I already had a love of new food and experiencing new places, so it was a natural progression that allowed me to create spaces that others could experience too.

Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? The speed at which things move and the constant demand for new places is remarkable. Shanghai offers a dynamic environment with diverse projects and opportunities. People are willing to try new things and take a risk. There is a great sense of ambition and drive here.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? At hcreates, our goal is to deliver curated and engaging interior designs to a discerning audience. We believe that well-designed spaces create meaningful and authentic experiences, enriching the neighborhoods they serve. Everyone is drawn to a vibrant community street/space that has well-designed interior and exterior spaces as it allows for connection and interaction with others.

Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

What are the biggest challenges in setting up a business here? Navigating the system as a foreigner can be challenging. Fortunately, we had a supportive network of individuals who had gone through the process before and guided us in the right direction.

How do you stay motivated? I find that getting out and exploring new spaces, whether in Shanghai or elsewhere, sparks inspiration. Traveling to different countries and immersing myself in other cultures and design trends is another significant source of creativity. Experiencing different perspectives keeps my mind active and open to new ideas. You never know where the next spark of inspiration might come from.

What was the moment that made you most proud? It's hard to pinpoint one specific moment. It's really a culmination of smaller achievements – the growth of our team, completing a challenging project, satisfying a client, or learning valuable lessons. Of course, there are the larger milestones like winning awards or securing an exciting project. As a designer, it's easy to focus on areas for improvement, but it's important to take a step back and appreciate the journey and the progress we've made.

Courtesy of Hannah Churchill

What are you working on? As is typical for most weeks, we're involved in a range of projects, both in Shanghai and across China, and even globally. Our current projects include retail, restaurants, bars, workspaces, and fitness spaces.

Who is a female role-model who inspires you? Architecture has historically been a male-dominated industry, and growing up, Zaha Hadid was the prominent female figure who showed it was possible to succeed. Now I look to female role models from all sorts of industries/walks of life as my inspiration as life has evolved with family, work, and my own personal goals.