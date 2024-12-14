Street market highlights low-carbon lifestyles

Amid a symphony from percussion instruments made from recycled trash, expatriates shared their recycling stories at a circular living market along Suzhou Creek on Saturday.

Amid a symphony produced by various percussion instruments which are actually made from recycled trash, expatriates shared their recycling stories at a circular living market along Suzhou Creek on Saturday. The Double 12 Shanghai Environmental Carnival and Circular Living Market is being held at Suzhou Creek Mengqing Garden Environmental Protection Theme Park and will continue on Sunday. There are many low-carbon lifestyle choices in our daily life such as changing to eco-friendly light bulbs, keeping air conditioning temperatures appropriate, using public transport, and buying second-hand goods, according to foreign students with Shanghai High School International Division. "I have noticed that there are more second-hand markets in Shanghai now, and there are many interesting things," said Sophia Stewart from the United States. "I enjoy these markets and our community also hosts second-hand goods exchange events which are fun to visit."

Shanghai is establishing more service stations to collect recyclable waste and is researching carbon offset solutions to benefit residents involved in the city's garbage-sorting campaign, authorities said. A mini program, "Hushang Huishou," which is connected to the main enterprises engaged in recyclable waste collection in Shanghai, is being promoted. People can use the mini program to make appointments for the collection and delivery of recyclable waste. It integrates multiple functions such as appointments, nearby recycling point inquiries, policy and activity information releases. "It was found that expat communities in Shanghai are very enthusiastic in getting involved in the city's recycling campaign, and foreign-funded enterprises are particularly embracing the call," said Zhu Jin, director of the civilization department of Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. More language versions will be introduced to these collection service platforms for the convenience of expats. Recycling bazaars are being held at commercial circles near expat communities and complexes with large proportions of foreign residents in Changning District, officials said.

In June this year, the "Shanghai Solid Waste-Free City Construction Regulations" were implemented, which require the city to vigorously develop green consumption, advocate for consumption methods that save resources and protect the environment, and encourage residents to promote the reuse of household idle items through sharing, exchanging, and trading. Allowing idle items to circulate has gradually evolved from a frugal act into a new fashion, and second-hand markets are increasingly favored by young people. The carnival features about 40 booths to showcase various regenerative recycling products made from waste and to conduct transactions of second-hand idle daily necessities.

"Circular regeneration" is the main theme of the market. People will find pens made from coffee grounds, creative products such as the Year of the Snake limited edition mobile phone holders and 3D printed flower pot sets, made from recycled waste such as plastics collected from the ocean and old appliances, via 3D printing technology.

Moreover, old milk cartons are turned into recycled paper, while old acrylic boards and old fabrics/leathers have become exquisite acrylic decorative materials. At the event, a percussion band performed with instruments meticulously crafted from waste materials, such as discarded PVC pipes, tin cans, and plastic wrap rolls.

The event site also sets up a dedicated idle goods market, allowing old items that have been forgotten at home and lost their luster to be carefully cleaned and cleverly modified, and then regain new life through second-hand transactions. At the second-hand low-carbon recycling station, people can display and trade idle books, dolls, toys, and small household appliances.

