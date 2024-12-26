Watch first sunrise of 2025 at Wusongkou port

Expats and locals in Shanghai can celebrate New Year's Day by witnessing the first sunrise of 2025 at Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Port near the mouth of the Yangtze River.

Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in Baoshan District is hosting a series of events to welcome the New Year, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural performances.

The newly introduced "Wusongkou Sunrise Index" helps visitors predict visibility conditions at the port. Using meteorological data, it categorizes sunrise conditions into three levels:

Good - Clear view with vibrant colors.

Moderate - Partial view due to clouds or haze.

Poor - Sunrise obscured by heavy clouds or fog.

Visitors can check the three-day forecast online via the resort's official WeChat account (gh_5f236f70f2b4) to plan ahead.

The port area will feature 10 designated viewing spots, including Sunrise Plaza and the Wave Garden.

On New Year's Eve, the "Legends of the Sea" drone show and the "Baoyun Elegance" fireworks display will light up the night sky. Folk art performances, live music, and countdown events will add to the celebration.