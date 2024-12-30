Nanjing Rd to extend operating hours for New Year's Eve

The Nanjing Road pedestrian street will extend its operating hours past midnight today, allowing expats and locals alike to celebrate New Year's Eve at the iconic destination.

The initiative, part of the "New Year Countdown Night" celebration, aims to create a festive atmosphere and provide convenience for shoppers and revelers.

Most businesses on Nanjing Road E., including department stores such as New World City, New World Daimaru and M558, along with time-honored brands such as Sunya Cantonese Restaurant, Shao Wansheng and Sanyang Southern Goods Store, will remain open until 12:30am.

The retailers will also offer discounts and gift-with-purchase incentives. A total of 3,000 discount vouchers have been released, enabling buyers to enjoy up to 50 percent savings on purchases.

The shopping street will also partner with Gaode Taxi to provide 100,000 coupons, each worth 100 yuan (US$13.71) to ease the commute for visitors.