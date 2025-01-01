Feature / Lifestyle

Yuyuan Lantern Fair offers glimmering start to 2025

The colorful spectacle began on Wednesday, ushering in the New Year with a display of light and artistry at Yuyuan Garden Malls to delight the many visitors from around the world.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A key lantern representing the snake, welcoming the Year of the Snake with dazzling lights at Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Shanghai's Yuyuan Lantern Fair began on Wednesday, ushering in 2025 with a display of light and artistry.

Tickets are required for entry to the Yuyuan Garden Malls during the lantern fair period through February 12.

This year's theme, "Mountain and Sea: A Jungle Story," celebrates the 30th edition of the fair. It offers a fusion of traditional Chinese culture and modern artistic expression.

Visitors can explore an intricate world where ancient myths merge with modern artistry, with colorful lanterns depicting legendary beasts like golden serpents and mythical animals.

The Zigzag Bridge is adorned with fluttering butterflies and greenery. It beckons visitors into a world where light and shadow blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

The fair also features the exhibition "Beyond Lanterns – 30 Years of the Yuyuan Lantern Fair and Chinese Lantern Art."

The exhibition is a retrospective of the fair's history, showcasing rare, historic lanterns from the past 30 years and offering a deep dive into the evolution of Chinese lantern craftsmanship.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors from Saudi Arabia enjoy the beauty of the Yuyuan Lantern Fair.

If you go:

Tickets are required for entry to the Yuyuan Garden Malls for the fair and must be purchased in advance through the official platforms: Piaoxingqiu (票星球) app or mini-program.

Ticket pricing:

Regular days (Monday-Thursday, January 26, February 7):

Adult: 50 yuan (US$6.8); Child: 30 yuan

Viewing time: 4pm to 10pm

Peak days (Friday-Sunday, January 1, January 29 – February 4, February 12):

Adult: 80 yuan; Child: 50 yuan

Viewing time: 2pm to 10pm

Additional information:

Entry points: Gates 2, 3 and 5 are open for entry. Exits are at Gates 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

Special notes: The fair will not be illuminated on January 28 (Chinese New Year's Eve).

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Zigzag Bridge comes alive with the glow of lanterns, casting a light on mythical creatures.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tourists from around the world gather to take photos on the first day of the lantern fair.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tourists enjoy the colorful spectacle on the first day of the lantern fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yuyuan Garden
Special Reports
