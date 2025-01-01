Yuyuan Lantern Fair offers glimmering start to 2025

Shanghai's Yuyuan Lantern Fair began on Wednesday, ushering in 2025 with a display of light and artistry.

Tickets are required for entry to the Yuyuan Garden Malls during the lantern fair period through February 12.

This year's theme, "Mountain and Sea: A Jungle Story," celebrates the 30th edition of the fair. It offers a fusion of traditional Chinese culture and modern artistic expression.

Visitors can explore an intricate world where ancient myths merge with modern artistry, with colorful lanterns depicting legendary beasts like golden serpents and mythical animals.

The Zigzag Bridge is adorned with fluttering butterflies and greenery. It beckons visitors into a world where light and shadow blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

The fair also features the exhibition "Beyond Lanterns – 30 Years of the Yuyuan Lantern Fair and Chinese Lantern Art."

The exhibition is a retrospective of the fair's history, showcasing rare, historic lanterns from the past 30 years and offering a deep dive into the evolution of Chinese lantern craftsmanship.