Feature / Lifestyle

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Hu Min
Li Qian Hu Min
  17:35 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
Shanghai hosts My Little Pony, Labubu, Line Friends, Pingu, and other beloved characters this season.
This holiday season, pop culture will reign supreme! My Little Pony, Labubu, Line Friends, Pingu, and many other beloved characters are making an appearance in Shanghai.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Ti Gong

A live act next to Labubu

Labubu

The Monsters Coca-Cola Series Labubu exhibition has made its East China debut at Expo Place, marking the official launch of this new riverside destination.

Labubu, the mischievous yet endearing creature designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015, has become a worldwide celebrity thanks to Pop Mart. Labubu is in Shanghai for this exhibition.

Each of the 10 Labubu figures on display – scooting, driving, or sledding – has its own quirky charm. From outdoor staircases to underground plazas to rooftops, Expo Place is filled with Instagram-worthy installations.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Ti Gong

Labubu on a scooter.

Visitors can enjoy themselves by picking up a special stamp collection booklet to check off while they explore. Complete the collection to uncover special Labubu merchandise, then try your luck in the capsule toy lottery for even exciting prizes.

Aside from the exhibition, Expo Place is home to a brand-new Sanrio store, which sells limited-edition merchandise that will delight fans of all ages.

Date: Through March 9

Venue: Expo Place

Address: 1467 Shibo Avenue

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Ti Gong

A brand-new Sanrio store

Line Friends

For Line Friends fans, the Huaihai Road M. business circle is the place to be.

As part of the Huaihai Road New Year Shopping Carnival, the Line Friends Parades bring renowned characters to life, providing a festive blend of cheer and interactive fun.

Led by the ever-popular Sally, the parades have already wowed spectators this weekend and will continue on January 4, 11, and 18. This enthusiastic group will stop in front of sites such as Hong Kong Plaza, K11, and Sinan Mansions to interact with visitors and distribute gift bags.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Line Friends parade was held on the Huaihai Road M.

A pop-up store at No. 835 Huaihai Road M. has been transformed into a "Cookie Run: Kingdom" adventure. This immersive display area, which runs until January 5, promotes trendy IPs, celebrates the game's anniversary, and provides guests with a comfortable winter ambiance.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Imaginechina

"Cookie Run: Kingdom" pop-up

A new "check-in map" connects popular brands and landmarks, and companies provide exclusive New Year's deals. Top restaurants such as Guangmingcun, Laodachang, Red House, and Harbin Bakery provide a taste of Shanghai's rich culinary heritage. Sales from more than 30 brands in the area reached 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) between January and October.

Date: January 4, 11, 18

Venue: Huaihai Road M.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai
Imaginechina

Huaihai Road M.

Pingu

The adorable penguin Pingu has created a pop-up store at China Resources Times Square, inviting you to a cozy winter "meeting" with the small penguin.

Pingu, from the claymation series Pingu, has been a popular character around the world since its introduction in 1986.

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai

A huge Pingu has come up outside the China Resources Times Square.

The pop-up store, "Cool Pingu is here!," is located in the L3 atrium and sells a range of Pingu products, including plush toys, blind boxes, cardholders, keychains, and other items. There will be exclusive limited-edition merchandise, a "One-Day Store Manager" experience, a meet-and-greet with Pingu mascots, and a Pingu-themed garden party.

Date: Through January 12

Venue: China Resources Times Square

Address: 500 Zhangyang Road

Labubu, Pingu, My Little Pony swoop down on Shanghai

My Little Pony products

My Little Pony

Calling all My Little Pony fans! Step into a pink "fairy tale world" at Hopson One!

Entering the pop-up store in the L1 atrium is like entering the beautiful world of My Little Pony. The area is filled with bright, colorful hues, and classic pony characters. From the big rainbow pony plush to the wonderfully painted Friendship Castle backdrop, every aspect exudes whimsy and enchantment, making you feel as if you are living in the magical world of ponies.

On-site, you will also find unique new products including standees, badges, and more.

Date: Through January 12

Venue: Hopson One

Address: 1099 Xiangyin Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

