Feature / Taste

Partnering with Signify, 'iDEAL Dining' launches vegan menu

SHINE
  20:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
"iDEAL Dining" project is dedicated to supporting Chinese farmers and backing the government's drive of eliminating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society. 
SHINE
  20:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0

Shanghai Daily’s 2020 “iDEAL Dining” project was officially launched in June, dedicated to supporting Chinese farmers and backing the government’s drive of eliminating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects in China by the end of 2020. Guided by Shanghai Municipal People’s Government Information Office, the nation’s top chefs were invited to create special menus for public welfare using food and ingredients sourced from poverty-stricken areas assisted by Shanghai’s 16 districts.

From October through December 31, more than 80 hotels and restaurants in the Yangtze River Delta region served and will serve “iDEAL Dining” special menus to the general public. Guests can scan the QR code to enter the “iDEAL Dining” website to watch videos of the ingredients’ places of origin and how delicious dishes are prepared by chefs, enjoying a culinary journey of Chinese flavors right at home.

Customers can also find the “iDEAL Dining” symbol in more than 600 restaurants, cafes, hotels, shops and lifestyle landmarks across Shanghai to take part in the project and lend a helping hand to the remote areas by learning about the stories behind the mouth-watering dishes.

Most of the poverty-relief partner regions are located on plateaus, in the mountains or Gobi Desert, where it is difficult to plant fruits and vegetables because of the limitations of temperature, light and soil. To further expand the market, “iDEAL Dining” is partnering with Signify to apply LED lighting technologies in farming, and incorporating the produces in menus to draw attention to the development of agricultural technology. Signify is committed to utilizing high technology to iron out the constraints of the natural environment in assisted areas in the near future, so that geographical environment restraints can be lifted without worrying about the impact of natural disasters. This would help deal with resource and environmental problems as well as protecting the food supply.

From November 30 to December 22, guests can enjoy a vegan meal menu, cooked with “produces of the future” that grow in plant factories using artificial light, at 100 Century Avenue Restaurant of Park Hyatt Shanghai. The special menu is available as a business lunch set on weekdays, priced at 188 yuan per set.

Partnering with Signify, iDEAL Dining launches vegan menu
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Chandra Vaidyanathan (left) , SVP & Business Leader APMEA of the Division Digital Solutions at Signify and Mr. Marco Mehr, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Shanghai 

Signify’s Philips Horticultural LED lighting for agriculture has been introduced into the laboratories of universities, including Shanghai Jiaotong University and scientific research institutes of all levels, including the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. This innovative solution is not only used for indoor cultivation of different crops and optimization of the full-cycle growth process, but also the advantages of disease resistance, yield increase, improved quality and seed setting rate.

The judge panel of six top chefs and food critics have started the tasting and evaluation of the menus created by participating hotels and restaurants. The judges include Zhou Xiaoyan, an award-winning master of Chinese cooking and a national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Huaiyang Cuisine, Wen Jia, food critic and founder of “chibaole” (“to eat and be satisfied,” a social media platform for food reviews and e-commerce business) and Dizhulu, a seasoned food and travel writer with years of experience in publishing and broadcasting. The results of “iDEAL Dining” will be announced at the award ceremony on December 18.

“iDEAL Dining” X Signify Vegan Menu

100 Century Avenue Restaurant of Park Hyatt Shanghai

Time: November 30 to December 22, Monday – Friday

Price: 188 yuan net per set

Starter:

Kale salad, mixed berry, apple, citrus dressing

White tomato soup, extra virgin olive oil

Main entree:

Vegan Omni burger

Avocado, Sichuan pepper, coconut yogurt, nori bun, sweet potato fries

Dessert:

Coconut ice cream bowl

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Philips
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     