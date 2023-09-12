﻿
Feature / Taste

Radisson hotel prepares to celebrate Oktoberfest

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  13:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-13
It's good news for local beer lovers who can raise their glasses when the annual German beer festival Oktoberfest is celebrated at a Radisson Collection hotel next week.
Ti Gong

It's good news for local beer lovers with the annual Oktoberfest German beer festival taking place at a Radisson Collection hotel next week.

The festival will be held from September 19 to 23 at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai, in Changning District, starting at 6:30pm each night.

Welcoming six million guests a year, Oktoberfest in Germany's Munich is the largest public festival in the world, where people enjoy delicious food washed down with steins of local beer, while celebrating Bavarian traditions with the locals.

It will be the 24th year in which the hotel has hosted Oktoberfest events, and it is now a part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

This year it will build a huge Bavarian-style tent and the guests can dress in Bavarian-style clothes, enjoy German food and beer, as well as music played by live band "The Beer King."

The ticket includes three 500-milliliter glasses of Paulaner German beer, free soft drinks and a dinner buffet of German.

There will also be games and lucky draws at the site.

Date: Sept 19 to 23, 6:30-10:30pm

Venue: The Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai

Address: 2099 Yan'an Rd W., Changning District

Admission:

Regular Ticket (Tue-Thu): 428 yuan (US$58.71)

Regular Ticket (Fri-Sat): 528 yuan

There are more options such as a table set ticket provided by the hotel.

If you buy a regular ticket on the official WeChat account of the culture and tourism administration of Changning District (changning_culture), you will receive a 15-percent discount.

Ti Gong

Two women dressed in Bavarian-style clothes toast to Oktoberfest.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
