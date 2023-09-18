﻿
Delicacies attract food lovers to festival

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the Jiangnan Foodie Festival started on Sunday night with a sensational mix of food and music.
If you want to have a taste of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) delicacies, you should visit the Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District.

The park has been turned into a paradise for foodies, with various culinary delights.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the Jiangnan Foodie Festival started on Sunday night with a sensational mix of food and music.

Shot by Dong Jun.

It features about 150 types of delicacies with more than 20 booths serving mouthwatering flavors from different areas.

These include specialty delicacies of Shanghai such as Qibao congyoubing (scallion pancakes), Zhuanqiao barrel steamed cakes, Maqiao dried bean curd, and Park Hotel Palmier, as well as an assortment of delectable specialties from other parts of the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Ti Gong

One of the delicacies on offer is niangao (fried glutinous rice cake).

Xiangcheng xianrou yuebing, or mooncakes with pork filling, Huainan beef soup, Taizhou steamed dumplings stuffed with crab roe, Shouzhou yuanzi (glutinous rice dumplings), as well as various fish balls, rice cakes, noodles and snacks are served, tempting the taste bud of visitors.

Performances of Suzhou pingtan (storytelling and singing) to Sichuan Opera (notable for its mask-changing stunts) and traditional ceremony of diancha, making finely ground powder from processed green tea, are being staged.

There are also band performances and lucky draws to lure the young generation.

The park will open for free after 5pm through September 22.

Ti Gong

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony.

If you go:

Date: every night through September 22

Venue: Jinjiang Amusement Park

Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District 上海市闵行区虹梅路201号

Admission: Free

Dong Jun / SHINE

The festival draws big crowds.

Ti Gong

Pancakes are some of the mouthwatering treats available.

Ti Gong

Performers entertain at the opening ceremony

Dong Jun / SHINE

Evening crowds enjoy the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
