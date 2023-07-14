Indulge in Cantonese delicacies in an elegant setting

Yi Long is a modern Cantonese restaurant that combines regional cuisine with a well-curated wine list.

Courtesy of Yi Long / Ti Gong

The space is wonderfully designed, with a moody ambience and thoughtful touches. It is located on the fifth floor of a building next to the Alimentari on Donghu Road.

The entrance is reminiscent of a hotel lobby, complete with a walnut-paneled concierge desk that generates a strong retro vibe, paying homage to the cult classic "The Grand Budapest Hotel."

The interior design is inspired by Wong Kar-Wai's "In the Mood for Love." Stylish and evocative, it has a dreamy feel to it. Flower petals with Southeast Asian tropical flair decorate the floor below.

Courtesy of Yi Long / Ti Gong

Large windows overlook the tree-lined streets. The overall vibe is positive. With an appropriate distance between tables, it is ideal for various dining scenarios and social demands.

A spiral staircase leads to the second story, where four private rooms are available for reservation.

The restaurant's cuisine is refined and contemporary, delivering updated interpretations of traditional Cantonese dishes and dim sum platters.

The cuisine focuses on regional foods prepared using a range of cooking techniques.

Courtesy of Yi Long / Ti Gong

Yang Di / SHINE

The foie gras sauce with Chinese fried dough (98 yuan/US$13.63) and Shunde yusheng (raw fish, 180 yuan) are house specialties.

A delightful side of foie gras sauce made with Chaozhou-style braising broth is served with homemade Chinese fried dough.

It is a wine-pairing appetizer that is a Chinese variant of French foie gras served with toast.

Shunde yusheng (Shunde is an affluent area in Foshan, Guangdong Province) is the region's hallmark cuisine.

Instead of Chinese mud carp, kingfish sashimi is used in this dish, along with a colorful variety of thinly sliced pickles, onions, coriander and other ingredients.

It's a more delicate, refreshing variety that's perfect for the hot weather.

Courtesy of Yi Long / Ti Gong

One of the best sellers here is the whole roasted suckling pig skin (588 yuan). Black small-eared pigs from Guangxi that weigh 2.5 kilos and are 60 days old are marinated in a secret milk sauce and cooked over charcoal to produce a flavorful and alluring dish.

The important sections are sliced to serve Peking duck style, leaving only the shining and crispy pig skin on each piece to be dipped in white sugar and the same condiments of hoisin sauce, scallions, cucumber and pancakes.

It is recommended that you pre-order the suckling pig because there are only a limited number of orders each day.

Another house specialty meal to order if you intend to entertain your visitors is the flaming crispy chicken (388 yuan).

The Chongming Island free-range chicken is seasoned with a house blend of spices, roasted, and then flambéed at the table. The burning bird is part of the show.

The wine selection is impressive, with 157 labels from both the old and new worlds. The collection is divided into categories based on production processes and styles, ranging from classic Bordeaux and Burgundy to natural and biodynamic blends.

The price of a glass of wine starts from 78 yuan.

If you go

Opening hours: 11am-2:30pm, 5:30pm-10pm

Average price: 300 yuan

Tel: 5489-3336

Address: 5/F, 20 Donghu Road, Xuhui District

徐汇区东湖路20号5楼