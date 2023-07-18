Special cheesecake recipe for visually impaired inspires independence
Can visually impaired people cook? French celebrity chef Corentin Delcroix created a special dessert recipe to help them make a delicious cheesecake. Now, let's take a look at how a sight-loss lady makes this dessert!
