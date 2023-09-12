﻿
Feature / Taste

Early bird tickets on sale for Shanghai Juicy Burger Festival

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
The Shanghai Juicy Burger Festival is coming this month, with15 of Shanghai's finest burger slingers in one place at one time from September 22 to 24 at Laowaijie.
The Shanghai Juicy Burger Festival is coming! Visitors can experience 15 of Shanghai's finest burger slingers from Sep 22 to 24 at Laowaijie.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

1. Expand your Shanghai Burger Horizons!

Foodies will find a mix of Shanghai's tried-and-true burger offerings with a proven pedigree.



Ti Gong

There will also be some newcomers you may never have heard of, a serving of far-out burger combinations, and even a couple of vendors jetting in from out of town just to tantalize your taste buds.

Ti Gong

Our list so far

Burger 66, Char Char Bistro, Charlie's, Chili's, Eggsoul, GK Gordon's Kitchen, GULOOO BURGER, LaiFuFu Burger (from Wuxi), Latina, NYC Deli, Tacolicious, TacoTaco, The Hai, wopwop (from Jiaxin), and Yugo Grill

Ti Gong

2. Family-friendly activities and games during the day

Those aged 14 and under can enter for free before 4pm and enjoy fun activities especially for young ones. The children can enjoy their own time while their moms and dads enjoy burgers and beer.

A Kids DIY Zone will feature mini fishing, pottery, and a make-believe kitchen.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
There will also be games for adults to work off those calories and try to win gifts. The Fun Zone will have games onsite to work off those calories, all designed to test your strength, reflexes and agility.



Ti Gong

Last but not least, Laowaijie is pet-friendly, so please feel free to bring your fluffy friends!



Ti Gong

3. Music on when night falls

The Stage Area will light up after 4:30pm each day, with DJ Jordan, DJ Grace and DJ ISSA, plus live bands to boot. Let's get the music party started!



Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Early Bird tickets on sale!

Why buy ticket in advance? Because Early Bird tickets are one-third less than the at-the-door prices and also come with two free gifts: a free ice cream and a custom-designed Juicy Burger Fest bandana that are not included if you buy onsite.

Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to buy your tickets. If you share the festival poster in your WeChat Moments before September 17, you can also get a free ticket for a friend.

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
