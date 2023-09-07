Delicious pizza slices well worth seeking out

Shanghai has lots of restaurants with pizza on the menu but you can still easily miss the best spots. We help you with suggestions for slices to savor.

Nothing beats a fresh-from-the-oven pizza, whether its Neapolitan or New York style, thick crust or thin and crispy, we all have our favourite. The below venues offer delicious slices worth checking out.

Bottega

You can never go wrong with a slice of Neapolitan pizza at Bottega. Bottega's authenticity has been recognized by industry authorities. It was crowned the Best Pizzeria in Asia Pacific in 2021 and runner-up in 2022 by 50 Top Pizza, the world's premier guide to the best pizzerias in the world. Bottega deserves a cult following.

A 3-ton brick pizza oven customized in Naples occupies the center of the open kitchen, churning out exceptional pies at a breathless pace. Here, the dough is strictly made with Stagioni "00" flour and fresh yeast, topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes and fresh mozzarella all the way to creamy Bufala Mozzarella and Italian cured meats. The charred black spots around the crust are known as "leoparding," the true mark of an authentic Neapolitan pizza. The Bottega, Montanara and Mortazza pizzas are especially memorable.

Opening hours: 11am-midnight

Tel: 6262-1223

Address: 101B, 1/F, K. Wah Center, 108 Xiangyang Rd N.

襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B

Yang Di

Zup Pizza Bar

Zup Pizza Bar focuses on grid-cut tavern-style pizzas. This thin-crust pizza sliced into squares is the quintessential Chicago style with a uniquely Chicago story.

The dough is made in-house and chilled for 72 to 96 hours to achieve the ideal texture. It is run through a mechanical dough sheeter then hand tossed so it's extra thin. The 14-inch pizza is best enjoyed piping hot and fresh out of the oven – the edges just charred and the cheese molten and soft. Toppings are creative. Grand Fennelli is a red sauce pizza generous with toppings of house fennel sausage and giardiniera. White Gold has garlic cream sauce slathered on the crust then topped with mashed potato, pancetta bits, scallions, and house ranch sauce.

Opening hours: 5pm-midnight (soft opening)



Tel: 137-3075-2073

Address: 2/F, 291 Fumin Rd

富民路291号2楼

Courtesy of Zup Pizza Bar

Homeslice

Homeslice specializes in New York-style pizzas, and in New York one can get slices everywhere. With five outlets in Shanghai, locals can easily and often try out Homeslice's new creations. One can simply choose different toppings by looking at a display cabinet. Some of the toppings are very traditional, such as cheese and pepperoni, while others are not, but they are just great flavor combinations that work.

Homeslice releases a new pizza flavor every month and their current specials are Laksa Pizza (available till October 15) and Supreme (running from September 11 till November). They also organize special Detroit pizza nights a couple of times a month at Shankang Li – on the corner of Shaanxi and Kangding roads in Jing'an District. Detroit pizza is a different style of pizza, cooked in rectangular steel pans, with a cheese crust on the edge.

Opening hours: 11am-11:30pm

Tel: 6288-6001

Address: Unit 103, Bldg 3, Shankang Li, 358 Kangding Rd

康定路358号陕康里三幢103商铺

Courtesy of Homeslice

Bambino

Known as pizza al taglio, the Roman pizza concept common to the streets of Italy's capital has come to different markets. Bambino, an Italian osteria in Jing'an District, newly launched its lunch menu offering Roman-style pizzas -- rectangular-shaped pizzas adorned with a variety of toppings. The focaccia-like dough is airy and light with a crispy bottom and edges. There are four pizza options available for lunch starting from 46 yuan per piece. The toppings vary from the traditional to the more contemporary and creative variations. The Marlyn's Prawn Cocktail (48 yuan) slice is topped with fresh prawns, pickled onions, fried capers, arugula and chili on a cocktail sauce base. Nina's Nduja (58 yuan) features more "Italian" flavor combinations: spicy nduja sausage spread on the pizza base then topped with parma ham, morrzarella, pesto, artichoke hearts, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

Tel: 131-6629-6689

Address: 600 Shaanxi Rd N.

陕西北路600号

Rachel Gouk

Solo Garden

Solo Garden is an all-day casual Italian restaurant inside an urban oasis with lush greenery and a well-manicured lawn. The approachable Italian fare includes a great choice of pizzas. Rather Italian classic, the diner's success is proven by its harmonious blend of flavors, suitable for the palates of both locals and expats. Those who love spaghetti carbonara will equally enjoy the Pizza Carbonara and those who prefer pistachio flavors will be glad to wolf down the Pizza Napoletana.

Opening hours: 11:30am-3pm, 5pm-10:30pm

Tel: 5803-0000

Address: 333 Changle Rd

长乐路333号