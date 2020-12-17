Feature / Taste

Spicy Lounge, for a spice of life and Sichuan hotpot

Roy Yang's Sichuan snack food concept Spicy Lounge recently upgraded its space and is not only a trendy spot serving hotpot and Sichuan dishes, it also boasts a relaxing lounge.
Roy Yang’s Sichuan snack food concept Spicy Lounge recently upgraded its space and is not only a trendy spot serving authentic hotpot and creative Sichuan dishes, it also boasts a relaxing lounge to enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail.

The sleek and modern space is now a more cozy, intimate nighttime restaurant, divided into a lounge area and a dining space.

The design is created for those who want to enjoy a relaxing drink before embarking on a food journey.

Yang Di / SHINE

The place now boasts a relaxing lounge to enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail.

Spicy Lounge has always been consistent for taking Sichuan cuisine back to its very essence by offering authentic regional snacks and small plates. But after three years of operation, the restaurant’s native Sichuan owner has changed the joint’s direction and is more creative with his dishes.

For example, the sausage plate presents authentic spicy Sichuan sausage and Spanish spicy chorizo together. Both are delicious in their own way and are ideal for wine pairing.

Several signature dishes remain on the menu, such as Sichuan-style steamed pork buns, which are must-orders, but the restaurant’s star is still the hotpot.

What makes their hotpot so popular lies in its genuine ingredients rarely found in the market.

Yang Di / SHINE

Roast chicken

Yang found most of the city’s Sichuan hotpot joints were using additives in the soup mix that would lead to an uncomfortable feeling afterwards and not just for having a hotpot smell on your clothes.

It is recommended to order the twin pot (128 yuan), comprising of both red and white broths for a full experience.

The white broth is made with several ingredients over long hours without using chicken essence powder or MSG.

The hotpot experience is kicked off by the waiter who will serve you a bowl of well-cooked white soup to warm up.

Yang Di / SHINE

The twin pot is recommended. 

The red broth is authentic Chengdu hotpot broth, made from a variety of chili and spices, all of the highest quality.

When the steaming vat of chili oil is slowly de-coagulating into a bubbling, fragrant soup of bobbing chill and peppercorns, the soup is ready and you can throw your orders into the boiling pot.

They offer a premium beef slice plate, thousand-layer tripe and beef tripe that are popular Sichuan hotpot picks. But the must-try dish is the Beerlao, the national beef of Laos, which pairs perfectly with the hotpot.


Info

Opening hours: 5pm-midnight

Tel: 6333-8110

Address: 68 Taicang Rd

Average price: 210 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Follow Us

