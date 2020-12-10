Feature / Taste

French canteen's fun, organized mess

Yang Di
Yang Di
  16:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
The newly opened Blaz is a modern French canteen where good produce is effortlessly prepared and where good wine is served without fuss or formality.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  16:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

The newly opened Blaz is a modern French canteen where good produce is effortlessly prepared and where good wine is served without fuss or formality.

The place, housed in a historic villa on 20 Donghu Road, is anchored in the heart of the neighborhood, making it very much a big part of the community.

Blaz is a new concept set up by Simon Briens, an entrepreneur who has already tasted three years of success with RAC, a bistro centered on French-style galettes and crepes. Blaz in French Brittany’s local dialect means “le gout” and “the taste” in English.

“I have been thinking of creating a new concept for a while and the opportunity came to make it happen here. People in Shanghai must know how beautiful the villa is with its garden,” the Frenchman said.

French canteens fun, organized mess
Yang Di / SHINE

 mackerel

“I want Blaz to be casual with a focus on quality and details — a vibe of organized mess, which means lively, noisy, flexible with customers and a special attention to service in a relaxed way.”

The indoor dining space is hip and contemporarily balanced, while the exposed brick columns give off a warm, homely feel.

Chris Zhu, a Shanghai native, is the head chef and is never intimidated by tradition. With a great knowledge of French cuisine, he is able to provide a modern French menu while adding a personal touch to it.

Briens said calling Blaz a canteen means they do not have to stick to an exclusively French menu.

“We can serve some classics like Borguignon, terrine and bone marrow, as well as dishes like drunken hairy crabs when the season is here. The idea is to be fun, for the team and for our guests, as long as we use the best products and respect the DNA of the main ingredients,” he said.

French canteens fun, organized mess
Yang Di / SHINE

bone marrow

The team is still working on a regular menu but the feedback has been great since opening. Dishes such as Burgundy snails vol-au-vent, beef tenderloin and pepper sauce and bone marrow are all popular with customers. I personally liked the mackerel from the snack section and the foie gras mousse served together with duck breast.

Wines are an inseparable part of French dining. Here, more than 200 wine references are featured, half being “natural-low intervention.”

“You can find something for every budget and style,” Briens said.

About eight wines are chosen for serving by the glass. No wine list is provided; bottles are either on shelves or in wine fridges with price tags. And the team is more than happy to assist anyone selecting their choice of wine.

Info

Opening hours: 6pm-midnight (Closed on Tuesdays)

Tel: 180-1944-7400

Address: 20 Donghu Rd

Average price: 350 yuan (US$53.38)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     