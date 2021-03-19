Feature / Taste

Animal adoption as of March 21

Four-legged friends are ready for adoption.
Ti Gong

Beng Beng

Little Beng Beng is a lovely mixed puppy rescued in a park. The playful and friendly kid is very clingy. He is waiting for someone who can love him for the rest of his life.

Info:

Age: About 5 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Dou Dou

Dou Dou was abandoned by his former owner at a veterinary hospital. His doctor believes that such a sweet, tame and affectionate kitten deserves a forever loving home.

Info:

Age: 5 years Gender: Male

Color: Black and white 

Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh 

Ti Gong

Wei Wei

Wei Wei is a quiet and friendly puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

