Animal adoption as of March 21

Ti Gong

Little Beng Beng is a lovely mixed puppy rescued in a park. The playful and friendly kid is very clingy. He is waiting for someone who can love him for the rest of his life.

Info:

Age: About 5 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com



WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Dou Dou was abandoned by his former owner at a veterinary hospital. His doctor believes that such a sweet, tame and affectionate kitten deserves a forever loving home.

Info:

Age: 5 years Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com



WeChat: PPAR_sh

Ti Gong

Wei Wei is a quiet and friendly puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup