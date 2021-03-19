Animal adoption as of March 21
Little Beng Beng is a lovely mixed puppy rescued in a park. The playful and friendly kid is very clingy. He is waiting for someone who can love him for the rest of his life.
Info:
Age: About 5 months
Gender: Male
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Dou Dou was abandoned by his former owner at a veterinary hospital. His doctor believes that such a sweet, tame and affectionate kitten deserves a forever loving home.
Info:
Age: 5 years Gender: Male
Color: Black and white
Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Wei Wei is a quiet and friendly puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Info:
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup