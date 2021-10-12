The art of making all kinds of Sijing tofu

Sijing tofu, an intangible cultural heritage delicacy in Songjiang District, dates back to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Sijing tofu, an intangible cultural heritage delicacy in Songjiang District, dates back to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). It was created in a Tang family tofu store, and has evolved over three generations. Among the store's products are tofu, fried bean curd, stinky tofu, bean sheets, dried bean curd and bean curd strips.

Practitioners from Sijing tofu stores have tried to excel in every single step of tofu making, including the selection of beans, soaking and crushing them, making soybean milk, and filtering, starching, molding, air drying and soaking the tofu.

For bean soaking, the amount of time required varies based on weather conditions and bean colors.

While making soybean milk, practitioners should pay close attention to heat control. Starching reveals whether he or she has succeeded in making tofu.

To make the most authentic Sijing stinky tofu, brine from seaweed is used and it's traditionally steamed. Spread minced meat on the tofu, add some soup and then steam it.

The final product is fresh, tender and emits waves of stinky odor combined with the fragrance of rapeseed oil.