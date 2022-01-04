Elevating classic Thai cuisine to a higher level

If you're an avid foodie and neighborhood explorer, chances are you've heard of – or already been to – Eldivino Thai, a recent opening at the corner of Changle and Fumin roads.

If you're an avid foodie and neighborhood explorer, chances are you've heard of – or already been to – Eldivino Thai, a recent opening at the bustling corner of Changle and Fumin roads.

It's heaven for the city's most voracious Thai food lovers. Led by a flamboyant owner and a passionate Thai chef, the restaurant has been quickly recognized for its impeccable service and gourmet plates curated with the freshest, finest ingredients.

With refined combination of flavors and exquisite presentations, it is the next level of Thai cuisine you would expect.

The first Eldivino Thai opened in 2020 in a high-end private club near the World Expo site.

Courtesy of Eldivino Thai / Ti Gong

"Our aim is to elevate classic Thai cuisine to the next level, with a delicate cooking style paired with premium wines. Customers have the chance to enjoy a complete fine Thai dining experience," said partner Jean-Claude Terdjemane.

Terdjemane, who previously worked as operation manager at The Peninsula Shanghai, said the time has come to create a flagship restaurant, centrally located in a bustling downtown area that creates a good vibe and flow.

Unlike the trendy communal seating arrangements often seen around, Eldivino Thai is designed with mostly booth seatings for extra privacy.

"We prefer 'less but more' in terms of decoration: Less for heavy Thai elements but more for hospitality touches that you can feel from the entire experience with five senses," Terdjemane said. "See the elegant atmosphere, smell the fragrance from various Thai herbs in our food, taste the deliciousness of our cuisine, hear music from the 1980s and experience our attentive service."

Yang Di / SHINE

The kitchen is helmed by self-taught chef Khun Nui. Surprisingly, she once worked as a project manager for upscale hotels and resorts until finding her inner calling in the kitchen.

Nui's creations are of high standards, and each dish is crafted with attention to detail. All ingredients are sourced from different parts of the world to ensure the best and freshest available. The flavors are perfectly balanced, without extremes in any particular direction, including spiciness.

The food here is meant for the eyes, nose and mouth. Such is the emphasis placed on appearance that from the appetizers to the main dishes, each plate is thoughtfully presented.

Fresh and delicate flavors abound in the pomelo salad with pan-fried scallops. The sweet Hokkaido scallops with Danish trout caviar that gives a hint of saltiness on top is balanced with the acidity coming from the fresh pomelo with kaffir lime and tamarind dressing.

Yang Di / SHINE

Tom yum goong soup, a classic in every Thai restaurant, is a must try, a flavorful, rich broth laden with high-quality imported seafood like Hokkaido scallops, Thai prawns from the Andaman Sea and mussels from New Zealand.

Other standouts are lobster curry and yellow curry with beef, served with steamed jasmine rice and pandan leaves.

Nicknamed "Dr Wine," Terdjemane is also an expert in the nectar of the gods, so it's only fitting that Eldivino also sports a walk-in wine cellar offering 88 labels from across the globe. There's also a selection of Thai-inspired cocktails that are sure to be the perfect complement to your meal.

Info

Opening hours: 5pm-11pm

Tel: 186-0178-0522

Address: 291 Fumin Rd

Average price: 260 yuan