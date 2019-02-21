﻿
Feature / Taste

Discovering Shanghai's delightful darouzong

Li Fei
Arina Yakupova
Li Fei Arina Yakupova
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-22
Fiona recently invited her Russian friend, Arina, to explore the authentic Fengjing zongzi in suburban Jinshan District. Arina found it to be a delicacy well worth the journey.
﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Li Fei Arina Yakupova
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-22       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Reported by Li Fei and Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Have you ever tried the local zongzi (粽子) of Shanghai? Fiona recently invited her Russian friend, Arina, to explore the authentic Fengjing zongzi, locally known as darouzong (大肉粽). Darou literally means a large piece of pork.

These zongzi are well-known for their typical filling of marinated pork. Despite the 60-kilometer trip, Arina found it to be a delicacy well worth the journey. If you were to try the darouzong, you would be experiencing a traditional Shanghai favorite. Would you make the journey for this tasty treat?

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
