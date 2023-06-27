﻿
Feature / Taste

Lumière's Kitchen wins rave reviews as a 'Must-Eat' restaurant

Shine
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
The buffet-style restaurant, Lumière's Kitchen, located within the Shanghai Disney Resort, has been named a "Must-Eat" restaurant on the popular food review site Dazhong Dianping.
Shine
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0

As the summer vacation season approaches in Shanghai, families and tourists alike have a variety of must-see destinations on their list, including the historic Bund, the traditional Yuyuan Garden, and the iconic Shanghai Disneyland.

But now, tourists have one more reason to choose Shanghai Disneyland as their destination. On Tuesday, the buffet-style restaurant, Lumière's Kitchen, located within the park, was named a "Must Eat" restaurant by Dazhong Dianping, a popular food review site in China. Out of a total of 2,062 restaurants in 61 cities included on the list, 141 are located in Shanghai alone.

With this recognition, Shanghai Disney Resort has also become the first destination in China to make it onto all three of Dianping's "Must" lists – Must Play, Must Stay, and now Must Eat – further highlighting the resort's commitment to providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for its guests.

Lumière's Kitchen wins rave reviews as a 'Must-Eat' restaurant

Lumière's Kitchen is inspired by the Disney animated classic "Beauty and the Beast."

Lumière's Kitchen is inspired by the Disney animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." The restaurant offers guests a magical dining experience that incorporates Disney's signature storytelling and whimsical details throughout the space. With Lumière as the restaurant's host, guests can indulge in a variety of delicious international dishes, all while feeling as if they have stepped into the enchanting world of the beloved film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Shanghai Disney
Yuyuan Garden
Disney
Dianping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     