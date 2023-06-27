Lumière's Kitchen wins rave reviews as a 'Must-Eat' restaurant

The buffet-style restaurant, Lumière's Kitchen, located within the Shanghai Disney Resort, has been named a "Must-Eat" restaurant on the popular food review site Dazhong Dianping.

As the summer vacation season approaches in Shanghai, families and tourists alike have a variety of must-see destinations on their list, including the historic Bund, the traditional Yuyuan Garden, and the iconic Shanghai Disneyland.

But now, tourists have one more reason to choose Shanghai Disneyland as their destination. On Tuesday, the buffet-style restaurant, Lumière's Kitchen, located within the park, was named a "Must Eat" restaurant by Dazhong Dianping, a popular food review site in China. Out of a total of 2,062 restaurants in 61 cities included on the list, 141 are located in Shanghai alone.

With this recognition, Shanghai Disney Resort has also become the first destination in China to make it onto all three of Dianping's "Must" lists – Must Play, Must Stay, and now Must Eat – further highlighting the resort's commitment to providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for its guests.

Lumière's Kitchen is inspired by the Disney animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." The restaurant offers guests a magical dining experience that incorporates Disney's signature storytelling and whimsical details throughout the space. With Lumière as the restaurant's host, guests can indulge in a variety of delicious international dishes, all while feeling as if they have stepped into the enchanting world of the beloved film.