Your guide to al fresco dining around Shanghai

As Shanghai begins to warm up, bright days will lead into breezy evenings with outdoor dining is back on the cards. Head to some of these stylish al fresco venues to dine and wine.

Ginger Modern Asian Bistro

Ginger is unique in its own right, and the real draw this season is its charming, cozy terrace overlooking the leafy Xingguo Road, beloved by long-time expats.

The space was recently refurbished and a fresh new look awaits for anyone to discover.

Book ahead to nab an alfresco table and enjoy their delicious Asian plates and cocktails. The tastes and scents of different Asian countries are mixed and matched here.

Look out for the nigari tofu, delicious laksa and satay. Each cocktail embodies the characters of Asian spices or ingredients. Try ginger and kalamansi, pandan or chilli, each of which pairs perfectly with the food here. The terrace is pet-friendly so you can also bring your furry friends along with you too.

Tel: 3406-0599



Address: 91 Xingguo Rd

兴国路91号

Solo Garden

Solo Garden has an outdoor terrace which is a splendid spot to sit down for a Mediterranean meal.

Located on Changle, the garden terrace looks out to the heritage building from the 1930s (now housing the Chinese restaurant Changle Garden) in the same complex.

The destination itself is an urban oasis with lush greenery and a well-manicured lawn.

Solo Garden offers approachable Italian fare matched with an extensive wine list, making it the perfect venue to while away an evening. For weekends or sunny days, you may book in advance or line up for a table.

Tel: 5803-0000

Address: 333 Changle Rd

长乐路333号

Frasca

The modern casual Italian restaurant Frasca at The Middle House Residences boasts an elegant terrace bathing in bright light during the day and cosy breeze at night.

The outdoor patio is bursting with the spirit of spring and has an exclusive vibe with stylish outdoor furnishings.

Frasca's food celebrates Italian culture, following regional recipes that depend on Italian territory.

Chef Lorenzo Merolle continues his laid-back cooking philosophy, bringing the passion and flavors of southern Italy to life in each of his spring dishes, adding a touch of color to this beautiful season.

Tel: 3216-8168



Venue: 1/F, The Middle House Residences

Address: 366 Shimen No. 1 Rd

石门一路366号1楼

Fifty 8° Grill

Using only the freshest ingredients and employing refined kitchen craftsmanship, Fifty 8° Grill, a French eatery of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai is where your exceptional dining experience begins from.

Enjoy a relaxing gathering with friends with tempting barbecued seafood, skewers and vegetables by Fifty 8° Grill outdoor terrace. Take your puppies and let them have fun on the well-manicured lawn.

Tel: 2082-9938



Venue: 1/F, Apartments, Mandarin Oriental Pudong

Address: 111 Pudong Rd S.

浦东南路111号1楼

Eli Falafel

Eli Falafel started as a tiny chic Lebanese eatery on Wulumuqi Road M. and now it has several locations around the city.

The venue inside Shanghai Centre on Nanjing Road W. Is worth a visit as its terrace provides a hidden space with exotic touches. It's no wonder so many opt to sit outside when he sun is shining.

Every noon, the outdoor area is packed with locals looking for decent lunches and after sunset, the terrace is perfect for a vibrant Lebanese feast accompanied by drinks and shisha.



Tel: 6289-0098



Venue: Unit 107, 1/F, Shanghai Centre

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路1376号1楼107

Mayita

On the sixth floor of a serviced apartment building is the Mexican restaurant Mayita which leads to a large terrace filled with bustling city views.

The beautiful terrace often attracts large groups that come to share a variety of tacos, quesadillas, nachos and enchiladas served at a comfortable pace along with delicious margaritas, tequilas and mezcals. Most of the food here is rich with flavors yet light and refreshing on the palate.

Tel: 6334-3288



Address: 6/F, 98 Shouning Rd

寿宁路98号6楼