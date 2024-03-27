﻿
Dining in the clouds: a culinary journey at the world's highest restaurant

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Yan Jingyang
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-27
Located on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Center, it is called "Heavenly Jin". Arina visits this restaurant to take part in a dinner dedicated to Huaiyang cuisine.
Do you know in Shanghai, there is the highest restaurant in the world, officially recognized by the Guinness World Records?

Located on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Center, it is called "Heavenly Jin". Dining in the clouds is now literally a reality. Arina visits this restaurant to take part in a dinner dedicated to Huaiyang cuisine.

Watch a new episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" to enjoy the sophistication and elegance of the dinner prepared by Michelin-star chefs and learn more about Huaiyang cuisine.

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

﻿
