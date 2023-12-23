Here's where to find how you can ring in the New Year in style

Discover the sensational New Year's menus and countdown drinks of restaurants and bars around the city.

New Year's Eve dinners and parties are always the most highly anticipated soirees of the year. Discover sensational New Year menus and countdown drinks around the town on the evening of the last day of 2023.

There's a lot to look forward to in 2024. So put on your sparkliest outfit, gather together, and pop some champagne. Here's where to ring it in, in style.

Courtesy of Mr Willis

Mr Willis

If you are looking for the intimate festive meal that you find at a friend's apartment, Mr Willis is the place to be. You will start the night with a glass of bubbles, fresh salmon roe with creme fraiche, followed by marinated kingfish and red prawns, sautéed scallop, foie gras parfait brulle.

The festive dinner continues with grilled king prawns, goat's cheese ravioli, pan fried turbot, and grilled rangers valley beef. Then enjoy the sweet plate and more bubbles and crackers all the way to midnight.

Early bird 680 yuan per person leave before 8pm, and 780 yuan per person for booking at 8pm. 280 yuan children under 12.

Tel: 187-0191-8529

Address: 3/F, 195 Anfu Rd

Courtesy of Mr & Mrs Bund

Mr & Mrs Bund

Enjoy a scrumptious feast to bid farewell to 2023, and a glittering house party to welcome a fresh start in 2024 at Mr & Mrs Bund.

A dinner with a sharing set starts from 888 yuan/person (minimum booking for two) for a traditional French feast; to 3,888 yuan/person for the ultimate luxurious set that features caviar, oysters, red langouste to Australian wagyu ribeye MS 9.

Dinner guests are invited to La Boum party from 11:30pm. It has been a themed party at Mr & Mrs Bund since its debut on French National Day in 2009.

Throughout the years, La Boum has become Mr & Mrs Bund's most iconic celebration, for the anniversary, French National Day and New Year's Eve. For those want to join the party, the ticket is priced at 200 yuan with a glass of champagne.

Dress code: disco chic

Tel: 6323-9898



Address: 6/F, 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

Courtesy of Maison Lameloise

Maison Lameloise

On the 68th floor of the city's tallest building, Shanghai Tower, Maison Lameloise offers a glamorous dinner with a special menu.

It ranges from sea urchin and caviar, yellow fish cooked over binchotan, to scallops and black truffle, langoustine and abalone, to Rangers Valley wagyu beef M7 and a New Year's Eve dessert.

The 2,888 yuan/person menu (minimum booking of two) also includes a welcome glass of champagne Billecart-Salmon brut reserve. You can upgrade to a bottle of Billecart-Salmon brut reserve for 1,200 yuan or a bottle of Billecart-Salmon rose for 2,000 yuan.

Prices are subject to 15 percent service charge.

Tel: 6881-6789

Address:68/F, Shanghai Tower, 501 Yincheng Rd

Courtesy of Henkes

Henkes

Get in the romantic mood at Henkes with a special dinner table prepared for couples to ring in the New Year.

A meal to share for two is priced at 680 yuan, which involves a sumptuous feast of salmon grav lax, pan fried foie gras, house cured wagyu bresaola, grilled half blue lobster tail, fresh Yunnan black truffle and white bean salad.

The menu is followed by the mains such as grilled Australian M3 beef tenderloin, house fries and sautéed kale, broccolini, pine nuts. The special dessert Rose tiramisu with raspberry curd and coffee shortbread is the sweet highlight of the evening.

Tel: 187-0191-5329

Address: 1/F, 1601 Nanjing Rd W

Courtesy of Azul Weave

Azul Weave

It's time to get together to share and and celebrate at Azul Weave from 6pm till late.

It will be a big menu for sharing from canapés to four rounds of delicious plates. You will taste the many signature dishes from Azul Weave including prawn kataifi, Eduardo's tiradito, charcoal octopus, baby burrata, grilled seabass and Wagyu striploin M7, with two desserts to end.

The sharing menu starts from two with 450 yuan per person. The New Year special also goes to drinks: 200 yuan per person four hours free flow including selected cocktails and wines.

Tel: 6628-8882

Address: 2/F, Bldg 3, 277 Wuxing Rd

Courtesy of Roodoodoo

Roodoodoo

Roodoodoo, the latest concept of Paul Pairet, is a lively hangout spot to welcome the New Year. Like a treasure box full of delicacies, their special dine-in set makes the celebration extra special.

Priced at 450 yuan/per person, the culinary journey starts with a choice of smoked salmon or duck foie gras, a choice of main course (scallop truffle new meunière or tournedos pepper steak) and a dessert.

Tel: 6868-0737



Address: LG1-40, IFC Mall, 8 Century Avenue

Courtesy of Bull & Claw

Bull & Claw

Steaks and lobsters are irresistible festive plates and The Bull & Claw knows how to do it right.

For its New Year's Eve dinner and party, their kitchen will open late with full a la carte menu. The festive spirit comes to their free flow program from 7 to 10 pm that includes house beer, wine, Prosecco and aperol spritz. They will also offer free Prosecco at midnight, so be ready for a big party night out.

Tel: 3356-7608

Address: 110 Fenyang Rd

Courtesy of Pudong Shangri-La

Jade on 36 Bar at Pudong Shangri-La invites you to join the spectacular countdown party, complete with a breathtaking view, delightful drinks and captivating music.

Tickets are priced at 288 yuan per person, which includes entry and one drink. A celebration package is also on offer starting from 1,888 yuan, which involves a choice of champagne, whiskey, or spirits, as well as snacks or oysters and seafood tower.

Tel: 2828-6888



Address: 36/F, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Rd

Courtesy of Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai

Join the city's hip crowd with a special countdown party at Fotografiska Shanghai in the Suzhou Creek neighborhood.

Starting from 9pm till 2am, it will be a fun night including a night tour of the exhibitions, and DJ performances accompanied by small bites by Chef Michael J from Juke. Futuristic neon is the dress code.

Scan the QR code to rsvp for event. Pre-sale tickets are 200 yuan and tickets at the entrance are 268 yuan. Each ticket includes two drinks. Pre-sale ticket with free-flow drinks costs 568 yuan.

Tel: 5299-2728

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd