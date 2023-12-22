Feature / Taste

New trend of cocktails to go hits Shanghai

Sara Parton
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
As Sara, an Italian student in Shanghai, discovered "cocktails to go" in the Jingan District, she couldn't help but think of home.
Shot by Sara Parton, Zhao Binqi. Edited by Sara Parton. Reported by Sara Parton. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Trends can truly be international. As Sara, an Italian student in Shanghai, discovered "cocktails to go" in the Jingan District, she couldn't help but think of home.

In Venice, Northern Italy, it's very common to see young people walking around with an Aperol spritz in their hand, chatting with their friends and enjoying themselves. In this video, Sara interviews the bartenders of Tonic Bar as well as some young clients.

Venice
