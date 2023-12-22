New trend of cocktails to go hits Shanghai

As Sara, an Italian student in Shanghai, discovered "cocktails to go" in the Jingan District, she couldn't help but think of home.

Trends can truly be international. As Sara, an Italian student in Shanghai, discovered "cocktails to go" in the Jingan District, she couldn't help but think of home.

In Venice, Northern Italy, it's very common to see young people walking around with an Aperol spritz in their hand, chatting with their friends and enjoying themselves. In this video, Sara interviews the bartenders of Tonic Bar as well as some young clients.