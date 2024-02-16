Try city's tempting Black Pearl Guide restaurants

According to the 2024 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide released by Meituan-Dianping in January, Shanghai has the highest number of restaurants listed.

According to the 2024 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide released by Meituan-Dianping in January, Shanghai has the highest number of restaurants listed, with two three-diamond, 11 two-diamond, and 53 one-diamond restaurants.



Sharing a similar review and rating system to the Michelin Guide, the Black Pearl offers a unique Chinese perspective, and evaluates restaurants based on culinary output, service environment, and heritage and innovation.

Here are some recommended restaurants across different areas of Shanghai that you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Area: The Bund

Amazing Chinese Cuisine 箐禧荟 (Three diamonds)

It boasts a gorgeous dining space with a fantastic view of the Huangpu River. Its Geoduck Clam Soup 象拔蚌蛤蜊清汤 was awarded the Dish of the Year by the Black Pearl.

Cuisine type: Chao Zhou

Average spend per person: 1,051 yuan (US$147)

Tel: 6267-7177

Address: 4F, South District, Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号BFC外滩金融中心南区4楼

Courtesy of Amazing Chinese Cuisine

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Two diamonds)



It offers a multi-sensory experience that combines innovative dishes with lights, sounds, and scents, giving you quite an adrenaline rush.

Cuisine type: French

Average spend per person: 6498 yuan

Tel: 6142-5198

Address: 6/F, Bund 18, 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路18号外滩18号6层

Courtesy of Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

Meet the Bund 遇外滩 (Two diamonds)

Fujianese is the mainstay of its menu, with the kitchen team hailing from Fujian province. Its original dish, Baked Taro with Scallion Oil and Meat Broth 原创葱头油肉汁焗荔浦芋头, was awarded the Dish of the Year.

Cuisine type: Fujian

Average spend per person: 828 yuan

Tel: 6377-7668

Address: 3/F, South District, Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号BFC外滩金融中心南区3层

Courtesy of Meet the Bund

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA (Two diamonds)

It has a glitzy cocktail bar and a balcony with jaw-dropping views. Its chef, Umberto Bombana, is hailed as the "King of White Truffles" and internationally acclaimed.

Cuisine type: Italian

Average spend per person: 1,970 yuan

Tel: 6087-2890

Address: 6/F, Associate Mission Building, 169 Yuanmingyuan Rd

圆明园路169号协进大楼6层

Courtesy of 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA

Area: Waibaidu Bridge & North Bund

Yong Fu 甬府 (Three diamonds)

Guests can enjoy the Lujiazui skyline and the Huangpu River while dining. Live seafood is shipped daily from Zhejiang Province in the small hours to ensure freshness.

Cuisine type: Ningbo

Average spend per person: 997 yuan

Tel: 6686-7777

Address: 56/F, East Tower, Raffles City North Bund, 1089 Dongdaming Rd

东大名路1089号北外滩来福士东楼56层

Courtesy of Yong Fu

Area: Lujiazui

Maison Lameloise 莱美露滋 (Two Diamonds)

It is the first Asian outpost of its French namesake in Burgundy. The chef is keen to pair Burgundy recipes with Chinese produce.

Cuisine type: French

Average spend per person: 1,800 yuan

Tel: 6881-6789

Address: 68/F, Shanghai Tower, 501 Yincheng Rd M.

银城中路501号上海中心大厦68层

Courtesy of Maison Lameloise

Area: Nanjing Road W.

The House of Rong 荣府宴 (Two diamonds)

It is set in a historic mansion once belonging to architect I.M. Pei's family, featuring Pei's original drawings and Suzhou-style architectural motifs.

Cuisine type: Taizhou

Average spend per person: 2306 yuan

Tel: 6289-1717

Address: 170 Nanyang Rd

南阳路170号

Courtesy of The House of Rong

Area: Xintiandi & Madang Road

Lu Style 鲁采 (Two diamonds)

The head chef is a Shandong native who began his career at 18 in the army. The menu features daily fresh catches from the Bohai Sea and is adjusted seasonally.

Cuisine Type: Seafood

Average spend per person: 428 yuan

Tel: 5309-9977

Address: Room 207, Uni Elite, Lane 838, Huangpi Rd S.

黄陂南路838弄中海环宇荟207室

Courtesy of Lu Style

Area: Jiang'an Temple & Zhongshan Park

The Pine 松涧 (Two Diamonds)

Housed in a historical British-style mansion with a charming garden, the elegant fine dining restaurant serves Chinese-style French cuisine.

Cuisine Type: Western

Average spend per person: 770 yuan

Tel: 177-6517-7375

Address: 333 Changle Rd

长乐路333号







Courtesy of The Pine

Fu He Hui 福和慧 (Two Diamonds)

Exuding Zen-inspired serenity, the restaurant serves only set menus, which change every season to make use of the best local ingredients.

Cuisine type: Vegetarian

Average spend per person: 950 yuan

Tel: 3980-9188

Address: 1037 Yuyuan Rd

愚园路1037号







Courtesy of Fu He Hui

Area: Beixinjing & Songhong Road

Maggie 5 西郊5号 (Two diamonds)

Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it has been in operation for 18 years and won the Black Pearl award for seven consecutive years.

Cuisine type: Shanghainese

Average spend per person: 1042 yuan

Tel: 6295-7138

Address: 669 Honggu Rd

虹古路669号

Courtesy of Maggie 5

Area: Zhaojiabang Road

Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire (Two Diamonds)

The restaurant is part of the Capella Hotel, which is housed in a remodeled Shanghai villa. Renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire's expressive culinary legacy is at the heart of this famed establishment.

Cuisine type: French

Average spend per person: 1699 yuan

Tel: 5466-9928

Address: Jian Ye Li, 480 Jianguo Rd W.

建国西路480号建业里

Courtesy of Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire

Area: Shanghai Conservatory of Music

Mind Yakiniku 烧肉·至心 (One Diamond)

It combines traditional Japanese charcoal and fire grilling with local pride, as its Wagyu beef is sourced from high-quality Snow Dragon Wagyu Cattle Ranch in Dalian, Liaoning.

Cuisine type: Yakiniku

Average spend per person: 817 yuan

Tel: 177-1749-1778

Address: 4/F, Jiahua Fang, Jiahua Center, 1028 Huaihai Rd M.

淮海中路1028号嘉华中心嘉华坊4楼